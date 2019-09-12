What are your thoughts on how to make good potato salad? I am talking homemade, cold potato salad that goes with hot dogs cooked over a wood fire or hand-formed burgers.
At a recent gathering, the potato salad became the discussion of the four cooks in attendance. The host explained that the dressing was not as thick as she usually makes it and that it was her mother’s recipe. Little did we know the conversation on potato salad would continue.
The discussion of potato ingredients included cooked potatoes, chopped celery and onions, yellow mustard, mayonnaise/salad dressing, hard-cooked eggs, sugar, vinegar/pickle juice, salt and pepper. I added horseradish to the conversation.
To our surprise, Grandma Treva Buss’ recipe did not have mayonnaise. We couldn’t fathom how to make potato salad without mayonnaise, salad dressing, plain yogurt or sour cream.
I researched when mayonnaise was created and made available at the grocery store. There is much debate, but most sources credit the French for inventing mayonnaise in 1756. In 1838, it made its way to the United States. In 1933, Miracle Whip debuted at the World Fair. Needless to say, cooks have been making all forms of mayonnaise for a long time.
Through our conversation, we found out that Grandma Treva Buss’ dressing was made with flour. Her daughter Mary Jane Pontius shared her recipe with us and now you.
The salad dressing for the potato salad included 2 T. flour, 1/2 c. sugar, 3 T. vinegar, 2 egg yolks (or whole eggs) and 2 c. hot water. Cook all the ingredients together. When cooled, you can add a little cream. The amount of potatoes can vary around 4 cups.
Potatoes are an interesting part of potato salad. Some people like them cooked with the skin on and then remove the skin. You need tough fingers and hands to do this as the potatoes are hot.
Some of you peel them before cooking and then cut them up. Others cut them up and leave the peel on. You can also put your potatoes through a potato ricer so they are fine like hash browns. Something I learned from Cheryl Gall, who I consider the queen of salad making, is to put the dressing on the potatoes when they are still hot. The hot potatoes can help dissolve any sugar in the dressing.
Who knew the Labor Day cook out would provide me with so many learning opportunities about good old-fashioned potato salad and how it can be made without mayonnaise or salad dressing.
Most of us take cooking for granted and don’t think how easy we have it when it comes to going to the store and buying prepared food.
Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross is a Purdue Extension educator in Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or at lienhart@purdue.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.