Recently I attended the annual session of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This great city is most interesting and worth a trip back. There were many educational sessions that I attended, including a workshop on the move.
One of the stops was a family-owned orchard that was diverse with the emphasis on locally grown and agricultural tourism.
When we were in the market I had to check out the cider and also have some. It had a very fresh taste and the flavor made me read the label. The cider was UV-processed. So needless to say, I needed to learn what UV-processed is.
Fall is the perfect time for hearty sips and swigs of fresh-pressed, crisp, apple cider. However, if you’ve ever taken a bottle of this autumnal favorite back to the grocery store after realizing it was UV-processed and not pasteurized, you are not alone. While UV or ultraviolet light is growing in popularity as a safe means of purifying fresh produce, consumers who don’t know much about the trend continue to put their trust exclusively in traditional pasteurization.
The easiest way for me to write about it is to explain the difference. Pasteurized apple cider is a heat-based process. After pressing the apples, the cider is heated to 160 degrees Fahrenheit for only a few seconds — just long enough and hot enough to kill any potentially dangerous bacteria. The amber liquid is then immediately cooled to preserve the fresh-pressed cider’s nutrients and flavor.
To process apple cider through UV, instead of heat, a UV light is used to kill any harmful bacteria. This non-thermal process is approved by the FDA and has long been used for treating bottled drinking water.
When it comes to apple cider, studies have shown UV processing and pasteurization to have the same effect in regards to microbial reduction.
In short, both pasteurized and UV-processed apple cider are perfectly safe to drink, so there’s no reason to shy away from this delicious drink at your local grocery store. For flavorful and fresh apple cider, our local cider is the best.
While at my annual session, I also enjoyed a hot cider with caramel, which very good, so of course I had to come home and try to create my own. For my homemade creation I used 1 teaspoon of caramel ice cream topping to the cider, and heated it in the microwave, being sure to stir it. This is wonderful alone or great with any kind of fall dessert, so my advice is: enjoy lots of cider now.
