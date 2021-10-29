It seems to me that America is obsessed with Halloween. Some testify that it is their favorite “holy day” with its parades, parties, costumes and trick-or-treating. According to the National Retail Foundation, U.S. consumers are expected to spend a record $ 10.14 billion on Halloween this year!
Some of us choose not to emphasize Halloween due to its pagan Celtic background of trying to appease what they believed to be human spirits of the dead roaming the earth. When the Celts were “Christianized” they renamed their festival of Samhain to All Hallows Eve in contrast to Nov. 1’s All Hallows or Saints’ Day of remembering departed saints, according to a Nov. 18, 2019, post “Halloween Origins” from History.com.
On Oct. 31, 1517, a German monk named Martin Luther unknowingly began a reformation by nailing his 95 Theses on the door of Wittenberg’s Castle Church. This was strategic as he knew the church would be packed the next day. After much study of the book of Romans in the Bible and out of deep personal conviction, he publicized his grievances with his own Catholic Church. He was especially concerned about their practice of indulgences or the purchasing of pardons for personal sins and for the sins of the departed in purgatory. One man showed Luther his indulgence claiming that he no longer had to repent of his sins. Luther decried both indulgences and purgatory as unbiblical.
As one can imagine, Rome was not happy with the renegade monk and tried to persuade him to recant. When he refused and publicly burned the “papal bull” from Pope Leo X, he was excommunicated in January 1521. On April 17, 1521, Luther confidently affirmed his faith before Emperor Charles V and many others at the Diet (assembly) of Worms saying, “If then I am not convinced by proof from Holy Scriptures, or by cogent reasons, if I am not satisfied by the very text I have cited, and if my judgment is not in this way brought into subjection to God’s Word, I neither can nor will retract anything; for it cannot be either safe nor honest for a Christian to speak against his conscience. God help me. Amen,” according to www.SJSU.edu.
As a result, History.com states, Luther was declared a heretic, married a former nun and remained excommunicated until his death in 1546.
Luther initiated the Protestant Reformation calling Christianity back to its Scriptural roots on Oct. 31, 1517. Thus many today celebrate Reformation Day on Oct. 31 in contrast to Halloween. While we admit that Luther was not totally pristine in all his views, such as anti-Semitism, he did give us three of the five crucial pillars or “solas” that we all need to pay close attention to and never forget. They are described in “Reformation Essentials: Five Pillars of the Reformation” by Michael Horton.
1. Sola Scriptura (by Scripture alone)
God’s holy, inspired, inerrant Word, the Bible alone is the final and all-sufficient authority for the church on matters of faith and practice (2 Timothy 3:16-17; 2 Peter 1:21). Human traditions, councils, leaders and edicts hold no authority in comparison. Luther stated that, “A simple layman armed with Scripture is to be believed above a pope or council without it.” (Taken from “Reformation: Here’s What Martin Luther Thought the Catholic Church Was Wrong About” by Michael Collett.) Thus, Luther spent 10 years translating the Bible into German to give everyone access to God’s Word.
2. Sola Fide (by Faith alone)
Luther was transformed when he discovered the truth that “By grace you have been saved through faith and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). As Romans 3:29 affirms, “We conclude that a man is justified (declared righteous) by faith apart from the deeds of the law.”
3. Sola Gratia (by Grace alone)
Salvation and forgiveness of sin is the work of God from beginning to end. Grace is God’s free unearned, undeserved, unmerited, unrepayable love and favor. Luther was thoroughly humbled by Paul’s teachings in Romans such as 3:24, “Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” Jesus paid the total penalty of all mankind’s sin with his own blood (1 Peter 1:18-19). We can do nothing at all to pay that debt. “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me.”
4. Sola Christus (through Christ alone)
As Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). “For there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus (100% God, 100% man)” (1 Timothy 2:5). Through Christ our High Priest we have access to God’s throne not needing any other human or angelic intermediary. In fact, all believers are priests (1 Peter 2:9).
5. Soli Deo Gloria (glory to God alone)
We cannot take one bit of credit for our salvation or Christian life. 1 Corinthians 1:26-31 informs us that God chooses the most unlikely of this world to be saved so that we will not glory, brag or boast in ourselves but in him alone. All glory and praise goes to our Lord! Hallelujah!
So the bottom line for me is that I would much rather celebrate Reformation Day than Halloween on Oct. 31. Through Martin Luther and other Reformers the essential foundations and pillars of the Christian faith were reemphasized and not lost. You can have your tricks and even your treats of Halloween, but I will take the real “treats” of the “Five Solas” and God’s holy, infallible, inerrant and unchangeable Word any day. How about you?
