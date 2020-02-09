NAPPANEE — It took a while for Dutch Waffle Company to become more than a dream.
Patrick and Bianca Letens planned to move from Holland to the United States in 1999, a year after they married. She had been an exchange student in 1988 at NorthWood, living with two different families. She’d bring stroopwafels when she visited. Jim Hartman, one of her host dads, said she should make the chewy cinnamon cookie filled with a thin layer of caramel syrup when she moved here. They actually did that at the Nappanee Apple Festival in 1999.
In Holland, the cookie is almost a national phenomenon with roots in the late 18th or early 19th centuries, according to Patrick. They originated in Gouda, Netherlands and grew in popularity across the country. Finding them in the United States has gotten easier and United Airlines has started serving them on flights.
Patrick and Bianca sold their house in Holland and were ready to immigrate when their visa was denied, so they moved to Germany. Bianca worked at a travel agency. Patrick was a sales manager.
They kept dreaming of the day they could move to the States. Their oldest daughter Anna studied at Bethel University in Mishawaka and has graduated. Last fall, Patrick and Bianca got their visa and they moved to Nappanee in November. They quickly created Dutch Waffle Company and started producing the syrup-filled waffles.
They’ve been taking samples to potential vendors and are quickly making inroads into coffee shops, bakeries and other markets. They’ve been traveling from Niles to Warsaw to get their product on the shelves. Main Street Roasters in Nappanee is featuring them. If you see a stroopwafel locally, there’s a good chance it originated with this company.
Patrick and Bianca, as I interviewed them, produced five-inch stroopwafels, which they readily call a “syrup waffle” to us Americans. They were in the commercial kitchen of Rentown Store where owners Dennis and Leah let them use space. Patrick would flatten a piece of the dough into the air- and gas-powered iron that bakes it golden brown in a minute. He removed the cookie, and used a cutter to make it a perfect circle and then a knife to create two halves. Bianca put hot, caramel-like syrup on the halves and put them back together.
Patrick says that eating the fresh stroopwafel is a marker. There’s life before doing so and life after.
I thought it was a joke, but it’s actually true. I happen to love stroopwafels. A growing number of American retailers carry them. A family member gave us some for Christmas that were dipped in chocolate. They’re a satisfying treat, but can be tough. The sugar and cookie need to be warmed over a mug of tea or coffee to soften them.
The fresh cookie Bianca handed me was delicate and tender. The cookie and syrup were in perfect ratio. The spice and sweetness were balanced as well. It was a remarkable cookie made with flour, butter, cinnamon and TLC, said Patrick. They sell those to customers at Rentown Store, 1533 3rd Road, Bremen, as they make them on Saturdays. They sell them for several dollars and call them “Jimbos” in honor of Jim Hartman.
They’re also producing 3.5-inch versions. A friend who has a commercial bakery is able to augment what they make by hand. Those are sold in bags of eight that retail for $3.89 to $4.99, depending on the location.
“We’re working extremely hard. We’re working 30 hours a day,” joked Patrick.
The marketing is sharp. They have a good story and are working on more deals, including private labeling. They plan to sell stroopwafels at the Shipshewana Flea Market and Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Hartman said there’s always a place for a good product. In northern Indiana, they have less competition for their product and are quickly getting established in an area more known for its residents who speak Pennsylvania Deitsch than Dutch.
They’re making a remarkably good product. As Bianca says, it took 20 years to set up this company and they’re having fun finally doing this.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Dutch Waffle Company, dutchwafflecompany.org, 574-312-4489
Correction:
A few weeks ago when I broke the news about Hilltop Restaurant moving to a new location in Middlebury, I inadvertently included photos of fried fish and pie at Village Inn, another Middlebury restaurant, rather than file photos of Hilltop’s food. It wasn’t intentional and I’m sorry for the mistake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.