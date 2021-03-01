Sometimes making space for something has an unintended consequence.
Goshen quietly gained another restaurant in recent months. EAT Goshen has been offering burgers and a few other things.
EAT Goshen has the spirit of a popup. The menu and the hours have varied. The phone number, website and even the address itself aren’t easy to find. What’s solid is the food itself and the fun that flows out of this back door along an alley in downtown Goshen.
The pandemic and all its challenges also created time and space for a new experimental restaurant and that’s how EAT came about.
Pizzeria Venturi has been serving amazing pizza at 123 E. Lincoln Ave. for a decade. A number of years ago, the owners Justin Venturi and Eric Kanagy bought the building next door. There was talk of expanding the dining room, but that didn’t happen. What did get added was a larger kitchen in the back of the building that is between the pizzeria and an alley in the middle of the block. The address is 121 E. Lincoln Ave., off the alley between Main and Fifth.
“Our kitchen at Venturi is so small,” said Stacy Dechnik, the business manager who is a longtime employee that helps oversee a range of operations.
Making dough, fresh mozzarella and even fresh bread was tough in the corner of the same room as the dining room. The larger kitchen helped.
From that additional space in the kitchen came an idea to help business during the pandemic when the usually crowded Venturi was, like other restaurants, taking in less money. Because Venturi serves certified Neapolitan pizza, it has to stay within certain parameters.
The idea for EAT was to become a little spot serving to-go food. The first thing that came to mind was burgers, said Dechnik. An employee was a master tamale maker so those were initially on the menu too.
In July, the first food was offered from the door along the alley. In August, EAT opened a bit more publicly, but still on a limited basis. Smash burgers made with ground beef blended by Old Hoosier Meats start with American cheese and toppings, but sometimes get a bit fancier. They’re offered with fries and tater tots.
The burgers sold better than the tamales, though the tamales with fresh-ground masa were excellent. The tamales are off the menu for now.
When the weather has been nice, outdoor seating afforded folks a spot wait for their order or to enjoy it after it was made.
Instagram and Facebook posts highlighted the burger of the day and the hours. Food was offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but has expanded to those hours on Wednesday and Friday nights and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. It’s difficult to call in an order and there’s not online ordering, but after you walk in and place an order, your food comes out of the kitchen in a short period of time.
The staff has approached this playfully and with a spirit of experimentation. “We’re just trying this, so things could change,” said Dechnik. “Let us know what you like and what you don’t like.”
The playful nature came through first in the Instagram posts. A Facebook page was added a few months later. Now both are full of mouthwatering pics. Before the staff of both EAT and Venturi took a week’s break recently, longtime employee Syd Dille made paczkis with Nutella or lemon curd and blueberry and offered them via EAT.
Having a second little spot with limited hours has allowed the staff to play a bit. It’s offered another option. The burgers are stellar. The topping combinations range from Mexican street corn to truffles, but the plain burgers stand tall on their own.
The fries and tots are just what they should be. (Though I’ll no longer try to convince friends that eating tots means you’re getting your vegetables, I do still love them.)
EAT Goshen may have crept up on you. It’s likely to keep changing, but not too much.
“We just wanted to keep it simple,” said Dechnik. That along with the spirit of fun will drive what EAT offers.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
