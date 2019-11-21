Last week’s Global Faiths column drew attention to the many denominations in America.
We can also draw attention to how some of these came into being when their founders actually did not intend to start a new denomination. One that we have in Goshen, though it actually began in England, is the Salvation Army, whose pancakes and sausages we are enjoying today.
The Salvation Army was founded by William Booth and his wife Catherine. Devout Methodists, the Booths were active in a city mission in East London when they came up with the idea of a dedicated corps of workers who were trained, disciplined, willing to take orders and ready to work hard at the task of bringing both relief and the gospel to the unchurched of their city.
For some reason, Salvation Army converts did not find their way into the existing churches, perhaps because middle and upper class people of the churches didn’t particularly welcome them — or perhaps because Salvation Army converts did not feel at home in these churches. It soon became apparent there was a gap between the religious ethos of the Salvation Army and that of the existing churches. But the Booths realized their converts needed a religious home for Lord’s Day worship, so it didn’t take long before the rise of Salvation Army houses of worship, sometimes called citadels, and an organized Salvation Army denomination.
A sign that the Booths did not expect their “army” to become a church or denomination was their decision not to bring along the sacraments of baptism and the Lord’s Supper from the Methodist church of their origin. I’ve been told that Booth appreciated the Lord’s Supper and occasionally returned to the Methodist church for a communion service, so his decision was not prompted by a lack of appreciation for the Lord’s Supper. And when the Salvation Army became a denomination, it needed some substitute for baptism and fell back upon an army related sign, a soldier’s oath.
But eventually the Salvation Army did adopt a somewhat negative position on the sacraments, as I learned from a book lent to me by a Salvation Army minister — my niece, in fact. The essence of the book’s argument was we shouldn’t let outward things, such as baptism and the Lord’s Supper, get in the way of spiritual life. I immediately thought of the argument of many young people, perhaps less today than a generation ago, who said they didn’t want something like a wedding to get in the way of a beautiful relationship.
The Salvation Army is a good example of a point I made about friendly coexistence and cooperation between members of different denominations. Many of the people we see ringing bells at Salvation Army kettles during Christmas season are not necessarily members of the Salvation Army.
In her retirement, my late sister, a lifelong Mennonite, for years played the piano for a Salvation Army church in Alberta, Canada. And a sister-in-law now has made an Edmonton Salvation Army church her Sunday morning home.
I have been drafted to make coffee at today’s pancake-and-sausage event, so feel free to stop by and say hello if you see me there. I will try to continue to make my annual Christmas season contribution to the Salvation Army. May God continue to bless it.
