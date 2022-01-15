This maple bacon compound butter will elevate your breakfast. It’s sweet, smoky, and absolutely delicious. Try this on a warm biscuit or on top of pancakes and French toast.
MAPLE BACON BUTTER
Serves 8-10; Prep time, 10 minutes
Ingredients
2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
¼ cup maple syrup
4 slices maple bacon, crisp
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
How To Make
Crumble or chop crisp bacon.
In a medium bowl, add the butter, maple syrup, crumbled bacon, and sea salt. Mix with a spoon.
On a piece of parchment paper, form the butter into a log shape.
Roll up the parchment paper to help shape the log.
Cut off the excess parchment paper and place butter in a resealable bag.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
