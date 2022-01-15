Maple Bacon Butter

This maple bacon compound butter will elevate your breakfast. It’s sweet, smoky, and absolutely delicious. Try this on a warm biscuit or on top of pancakes and French toast.

Serves 8-10; Prep time, 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ cup maple syrup

4 slices maple bacon, crisp

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

How To Make

Crumble or chop crisp bacon.

In a medium bowl, add the butter, maple syrup, crumbled bacon, and sea salt. Mix with a spoon.

On a piece of parchment paper, form the butter into a log shape.

Roll up the parchment paper to help shape the log.

Cut off the excess parchment paper and place butter in a resealable bag.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

