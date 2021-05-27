What do the following scores have in common?
World Cup soccer — Australia: 31, American Samoa: 0
Baseball — Texas Rangers: 30, Baltimore Orioles: 3
Ice hockey — Canada: 49, Denmark: 0
NFL football — New England Patriots: 59, Tennessee Titans: 0
College football — Georgia Tech: 222, Cumberland: 0
Where’s the defense?!
In sports they say, “The best offense is a good defense.” While offense gets most of the press and attention, without a good defense, your team will not win very much. Playing defense requires grit, hard work and determination. Like one football coach said as his team was backed against their own goal line, “Don’t you love it?”
There is also a great need for defense in Christianity, namely to defend the truth of God’s Word in a world which largely denies, rejects and revises it to suit itself. In the short, often-neglected Epistle of Jude we distinctly hear the cry of “Defense! Defense! Defense!”
Jude (short for Judas) is in fact the half-brother of Jesus Christ (Matthew 13:55). Imagine growing up often hearing “Why can’t you be like your brother Jesus.” Perhaps this is why Jude and his brothers grew up not believing in Jesus (John 7:5) until after seeing him rise from the dead (Acts 1:14). Jude humbly asserts that he is a servant of Jesus rather than his earthly half-brother (Jude 1:1a).
Jude is writing to saved, born-again believers or those who are called (responded positively to Christ), sanctified (set apart from sin to his service) and preserved (kept, guarded eternally) in Jesus Christ (vs. 1b). Hopefully he is also writing to you. His strong desires are that we would revel, bask and thrive in God’s ever-increasing mercy, peace and love no matter what rather than being overwhelmed with feelings of guilt and anxiety, unloved and forsaken.
Initially, Jude was eager to write an uplifting devotional on the glorious salvation we share in Christ (vs. 3b). However, the Holy Spirit compelled him to scrap that game plan and instead compose a stirring exhortation to earnestly contend for the faith and truth of God’s Word much like a defensive coach passionately pleading with his players to defend their goal line (vs. 3b).
The term “earnestly contend” means to “agonize, strive, struggle, fight, stretch and strain every nerve and muscle.” It is an athletic (1 Corinthians 9:25) as well as a military term, “I have FOUGHT the good FIGHT …” (2 Timothy 4:7).
Our defensive assignment is to defend “the faith (body of God’s truth in the Bible) which was once for all delivered (committed, entrusted to one’s care, management and protection) to the saints (all set apart believers in Jesus)” (vs. 3b). Many do not understand that “once for all” means that it is absolutely complete and should not be revised or edited by anyone lest they face God’s judgment (Revelation 22:18-19).
Do I need to tell you that very few professing Christians are actually committed to this task? In our age of tolerance, absolute truth is often intolerable. The fundamental bedrock doctrines of God’s Word such as God’s direct creation of the universe in six literal days, the Bible is God’s inspired Word to man, Jesus Christ is God in human flesh and blood and rose bodily from the grave, and salvation from sin is through faith and trust in Jesus alone have been greatly compromised, denied and rejected by many. God has indeed spoken and not stuttered, yet many have arrogantly decided they are wiser than God himself.
As the world slides farther and farther away from God’s standard of truth, what can we do about it?
First, we must believe the Bible wholeheartedly. When high-profile Christians such as Rob and Kristen Bell say that, “I grew up thinking that we’ve figured out the Bible, that we know what it means. Now I have no idea what most of it means. And yet I feel like life is big again — like life used to be black and white, and now its color.” (Christianity Today, November 2004, pp. 37-38), we are in big trouble!
When we believe God’s Word, we study it, get to know it and live it out daily. R. Larry Moyer said, “Getting into the Bible will do you no good unless the Bible gets into you.” As we live it out, we need to proclaim it everywhere and to everyone unashamedly. This is how we defend, guard and preserve it. Christianity is only one generation away from extinction.
Many think that Bible-believing Christians are obnoxious and contentious. Sadly, we are often guilty as charged. 1 Peter 3:15 says, “But sanctify (set apart) Christ as Lord in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you in meekness (humility) and fear” or “courteously and respectfully.”
The best offense is a good defense. People will always be offended by God’s message, but don’t be offensive. As we kindly, lovingly, patiently, humbly yet firmly share God’s truth, needy souls will come to repentance and escape the snares set for them by Satan himself (2 Timothy 2:24-26).
Can God count on you to stand up and stand firm for his truth? Will you proclaim his Word and gospel to those around you?
A 2021 Barna survey claimed only 6% of Americans have a Christian worldview. Where are all those who profess faith in Jesus? Will you respond to Jesus’ and Jude’s cry for “Defense! Defense! Defense!”
