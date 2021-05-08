SYRACUSE — Even though the weather doesn’t indicate as such, summer is on its way and Lake Country restaurants are gearing-up for the onslaught. Those with outdoor venues are getting them in order, and The Pier Restaurant and Back Porch at Oakwood Resort are leading the way. The floating pier is in, the popular “tiki bar” has expanded and executive chef Simroy Campbell, introduced the new summer menu on May 3.
Lunch Menu
Now in his third year, Simroy includes “raw bar” selections every summer and fresh-shucked oysters from Chesapeake Bay are always part of that. These are very popular as are the maki rolls (wrapped in nori, a seaweed). Here are seven other cold dishes featuring smoked or fresh seafood.
Besides the colossal shrimp cocktail, there are six other dishes with favorites being the crab and avocado salad, and two poke choices — not commonly found in Lake Country. The chef’s take on this Hawaiian specialty incorporates fresh salmon (California poke) and tuna (spicy tuna-avocado poke).
Another starter addition are the smoked rib tips. These delightful tidbits can be ordered with either a barbecue sauce or Buffalo sauce.
The “Handheld” section added a grouper sandwich.
The chef said, “Lots of folks return from Florida, where grouper is common. So, they like to see it available.”
It’s offered in a choice between blackened, pan-seared or lightly breaded and fried. This delightful sandwich is served with arugula and Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun.
Another new item is the intriguing blackberry-bacon grilled cheese. The great gob of gooey goodness includes blackberry jam, bacon, Swiss cheese and jalapeno peppers. Wow!
Customers told the chef that there is nowhere they can get a real Cuban sandwich. So, an authentic Cuban sandwich is now available. For those not familiar, the typical Cuban sandwich includes ham, pulled pork, pickles, cheese and a mustard-mayo. All this is stuffed into a Cuban loaf.
Regardless, my go-to is the lobster roll, and I’m delighted that it’s back on the menu. Chef’s version includes lots of citrus-dressed lobster chunks and romaine jammed into a brioche roll. I can’t wait to quaff one of these East Coast delights.
All sandwiches are served with your choice of six different sides, and the fries are top-shelf. They have both regular and sweet potato fries.
Extravagant Dinner Menu
The dinner starter section is the same as lunch, and of the 11 items, the most popular, by far, is the Wawasee shrimp. Many order that for their meal.
Salads are another crowd favorite, and the clever taza chicken salad is the most popular. It comes with all kinds of goodies topped with chicken tenders and served with a mango-cilantro dressing.
There are five other salads and each can be ordered as large or small servings. Some make a salad their entree by adding a choice of five proteins. My favorite is a small Mediterranean salad with grilled salmon.
For entrees, chef altered the traditional “sea & land” item. This year it includes two crab-stuffed prawns (a meal by itself) and a 4-ounce filet medallion topped with a “chef special sauteed shiitake mushroom.” The dish comes with broccolini and whipped potatoes. Stunning!
Also new are 8- and 12-ounce New York strip steaks. Each are served with the same sides of broccolini and whipped potatoes.
Chef added grouper as an entrée, and it can be pan-seared or blackened. It comes with coconut rice, shitake mushroom, broccolini and a refreshing mango coulis.
For the gluten-free crowd, there’s a “Vegan Delight” entrée. It’s a large serving of quinoa (cooked in a sweet soy sauce), peas, carrot, pepper, onion, balsamic-flavored zucchini, tofu and topped with a coconut-basil-tomato sauce. Highly creative!
Although the handhelds are limited to five choices, the desserts are the same for both menus. The creme brulee remains the most popular dessert.
Simroy said, “We create menus with the customer in mind. There’s something for everyone.”
Try these very creative dishes.
