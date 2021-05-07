LOREN SHAUM: Meeting results in sampling of northeast Florida cuisine

In 1985, I was one of the 13 founders of the Association of High Technology Distributors. Today, AHTD has more than 400 members and held their spring meeting at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. I attended to represent a new Danish robot company, Kassow Robots.
This area along Florida’s coast is called “First Coast” because “La Florida” was first discovered in 1513 by Juan Ponce de Leon. In 1521, he returned to establish a colony but was rebuked by Native Americans. However, in September 1565, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, was able to establish a new settlement called, "San Agustín" — now St. Augustine — just south of Sawgrass.
Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa
Sawgrass is a decorative bush with sharp grass blades and cuts easily if you happen to brush against a blade. It’s beautiful land cover and is everywhere.
I’ve been here before, and a lot has changed. They’ve added a lagoon complete with waterfalls and a floating green. Guests can rent a bucket of balls and try their luck in hitting the green.
Sawgrass is also the home of Tournament Players Club golf tournament. The course is famous for the island green that requires a demanding approach shot. If you want to spend $600 for a round of golf, have at it.
Local Cuisine
After settling in, I went to Alice & Pete’s Pub — named after golf architect Pete Dye and his wife, who designed TPC. The menu is typical Floridian with various sandwiches and such, but the turkey-avocado BLT got my attention. Instead of mayo, they combined the avocado with a bit of creme fraiche, and believe or not, fresh tomatoes from south Florida. It was a great start to a short three-day trip.
Aqua Grill
After a relaxed visit to the resort’s Cabana Beach Club on the Atlantic, I returned to the hotel and contemplated my next maneuver. The Aqua Grill was recommended, so off I went.
Located across TPC Boulevard from the hotel on a small lake in Sawgrass Village, this charming, tropical-themed restaurant emphasizes everything seafood — including fresh-shucked oysters. A half-dozen prepared me for the next event. These plump bivalve mollusks were from Galveston Bay. Don’t recall ever having oysters from Texas, regardless, these didn’t last long.
Aqua also offers a monster seafood tower that includes Mayport shrimp, oysters, stone crab and a lobster tail. There’s a small and large version, but even the small was too much for me.
Another staple is their seafood chowder. It’s loaded with shrimp, bay scallops and crab meat, then laced with a sherry-based, lobster fumet (concentrated fish stock). Wow!
Perusing the menu, I spied the Vidalia-crusted flounder. Vidalia onions are in season, but I’ve never heard of encrusting fish with them. Served with flame-roasted corn and Maine lobster risotto and peach chutney, this dish was killer.
Other seafood on Aqua’s extensive menu included cod, trout, triggerfish, scallops, shrimp, crab, sea bass, mahi-mahi and a Cantonese-style red snapper, which really sounded good.
They also offer a filet mignon and pork chops. So, there is something for every palate.
American Gator Club
Located on the other side of the hotel’s lagoon and through a tropical jungle, of sorts, sits this outdoor restaurant. The menu features small bites, a plethora of handhelds (think swamp burger and First Coast dogs), salads, mojito shrimp and their signature bowls. The tuna poke bowl is particularly popular.
But many guests mosey over for the craft cocktails, white sangria, pomegranate lemonade, Florida mule, tropical sunset, classic Margarita and daiquiri are only a few of the libation’s folks partake of at happy hour. They also offer a “gator pack” for those coming off the 13th green to quaff more than one.
Parking at the bar, I ordered a cold one and a mahi-mahi sandwich. It was quite satisfying.
This area of Florida is not highly populated and considerably laid-back. The islands, like Amelia, are quaint, and the white sand beaches are beautiful. I would go back anytime — especially for seafood.