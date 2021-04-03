The little burg of Stroh is relatively young.
According to the town’s historical records, it was platted as Hayward in 1899. Then the Stroh brothers of Stroh Brewery fame strolled into this obscure location to harvest the rich marl beds in Big Turkey Lake. They built the Wabash Portland Cement Factory to make use of the heavily lime-laced marl.
The newly manufactured cement was used to pave the main drag in town. Elijah Stroh organized the paving, so, the town name was changed to Stroh in his honor. Meanwhile, an adjacent town was named Elmira, after his wife. The plant eventually closed in the 1940s.
In 1902, a school was built that operated until 1957.
In 1956, Millie and Elvin Gropp sold their farm to open a restaurant. Why Stroh was chosen is unknown, but it’s there that the “Famous Fish of Stroh” came about. Millie developed the fish coating that became ever popular. As word got out, folks poured into Stroh from afar for slabs of this breaded and deep-fried cod.
The restaurant became so popular, that the Gropps decided to franchise the recipe, and new locations opened in several communities, including Fort Wayne, and even in Syracuse. Ultimately, the Gropps grew weary of the restaurant pace, and sold the recipes. All franchises eventually went away in the mid-2000s.
Today beautiful downtown Stroh includes a large fire station, Garman’s Hardware, Krieger Racing Engines, a post office, a place called Stroh Horseshoe Palace, a consignment shop, two restaurants with two-more restaurants nearby. It’s a bustling resort town in the summer, and most of these joints are packed.
THE ORIGINAL FISH OF STROH
Carrying on the Gropp tradition, the original Stroh restaurant/bar remains intact. When walking through the barroom door, you are immediately taken back to a different era. There was a table of “good-old-boys” sharing tales while downing baskets of fish and multiple beers. At the bar two-more locals were sharing gossip.
The décor is both nostalgic and nautical. Many items have been on the wall for years. The bar is more than 100 years old and pure cherry. The bar backdrop that reaches to the ceiling is also cherry and includes hand-carved details. It’s a gorgeous work of art.
Moseying up to a couple bar stools, we were greeted by the owner’s daughter, Patty. There’s only Budweiser on tap, so bottles are the more popular brews served. The drink of the day was “peach brew,” which is an elixir of various peach-favored liqueurs. It’s a headache in the making.
The menu is simple with the famous fish and hushpuppies being the most popular. But there are 15 sandwiches, seven baskets, six dinners and three salads. One of the weirder sandwiches is the “Angry Bird.” It’s a fiery breaded chicken breast smothered with lots of Frank’s Hot Sauce and blue cheese dressing. Whew!
We came for the fish, and on this day, they had a couple fish specials. To start, however, we had to try the onion rings. They were quite good, very crispy but a bit salty.
I ordered the fish sandwich and Gayle, my wife, ordered the fish basket. The sandwich was stuffed with so much fish that I couldn’t take a bite. It had to be down-sized to get my mouth around it. Slathered in their famous tartar sauce, the sandwich was quite tasty. The fries were adequate, as well.
Gayle’s basket included a ton of fries and four large slabs of the famous breaded cod. It was quite filling.
This area is less than an hour from Lake Country, and we’ve already been to the Turkey Creek Tavern (around the corner in Elmira) a couple of times, but we also want to check-out Lucille’s Diner/ Sandwich Shop, and another joint, called Mama D’s. And, just down the road in South Milford is another story. The Gropp’s son and daughter opened Gropp’s Fish Shack last year.
