Northeast Noble County, near what is now Kendallville, was first settled in 1833 when David Bundle pitched a tent and built a wigwam. Later that year, Frances Dingman built the first house on what is now the intersection of State and Gold streets.
In the 1840s, a post office was established and named after the postmaster general, Amos Kendall.
In 1863, Kendallville was incorporated. In 1866, a city election was held and building construction commenced. Eventually, City Hall was constructed in 1914.
Today, Kendallville is the home of nearly 10,000 residents, and the downtown is listed on the U. S. Register of Historic Places. It’s also the hometown of two-time NBA all-star and Purdue graduate, Brad Miller, an industrial hub, home to a windmill museum and has a vibrant food scene.
EVENTS
Kendallville hosts a number of annual events with the 4th of July fireworks on Bixler Lake being very popular. Other events include: an Apple Festival, the Noble County Fair, a Christmas parade, and Brad Miller’s Gala, Auction and Golf Outing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. This event draws as many as 400 golfers.
MID-AMERICA WINDMILL MUSEUM
Founded in 1992, this volunteer-operated museum has 52 restored windmills on display. Included are all 11 Flint and Walling windmill models beginning with the Original Star — patented in the 1870s and sold for 40 years. Also in the collection is the Star Zephyr, the last windmill manufactured by Flint and Walling.
The museum also features a replica of the first known windmill in North America, the Robertson Post Windmill. The original arrived at Jamestown, Virginia, from England in the 1620s. It’s a single-stone grist mill that has a 52-foot diameter wind wheel.
KENDALLVILLE CUISINE
There’s a myriad of diners, drive-ins and dives in and around Kendallville. Besides the acclaimed Don Chico’s Mexican Grill, there’s a Chinese restaurant, three pizza joints, a doughnut shop, an ice cream bar, Sharon’s Breakfast House (excellent breakfast), a taco joint, the Kville Pub and the Knight and Day Sandwich Pub.
Starting in 2019 as a food truck, Brandi Lewis’ pub is now the go-to spot in Kendallville. Famous for a variety of kooky grilled cheese sandwiches, the pub has expanded far beyond that with an extensive menu of sandwiches, salads, wraps, sides and soup.
While perusing the menu, the “summer salad” was being served, and it looked awesome. It’s a combination of greens, bacon, nuts, veggies and fruits with a strawberry vinaigrette.
The chalkboard behind the bar lists 14 sandwiches. One is the “Big A” Club that’s four layers of classic club ingredients, including lots of bacon, which dominates several sandwiches.
To start, there are the pub’s famous “Kick AFries”, onion rings, potato salad, cole slaw, and their signature creamy corn and bacon salad. Sadly, on this day they were out of the latter.
As usual, we started with onion rings. They were better than most, and the “horsey sauce” accompaniment was extraordinary.
The classic fish sandwich looked interesting, and our waitress Molly said that they had swai available as an alternative to the usual pollock, so I had to go with that. Swai is a relative to catfish and found in Southeast Asian waters but not a commonly found in Lake Country.
This monster sandwich included a large slab of nicely breaded swai jammed between slices of sourdough bread, with pickle, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese — making it difficult to take a bite.
For a side, I selected the loaded potato salad. Made with a sour cream dressing, it was loaded with pungent blue cheese.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, chose the unusual pear, bacon and Havarti sandwich. This interesting combination paired nicely with the mild Havarti, and a half sandwich was more than enough.
Kendallville is another delightful destination, only a short drive, and you definitely have to check-out this unique pub concept — located in the Cornerstone Plaza at the corner of North Street and Lima Road. Look for the food trailer in the parking lot. It’s another luscious location.
