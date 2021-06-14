Based on an earlier treaty, in 1827, the U. S. government built a grist mill for the Potawatomi Indians to grind corn. To power the mill, a dam was constructed near the present-day dam on Mill Creek. The dam flooded the area and formed Lake Manitou — named from the Potawatomi for “spirit.” The Indians believed the waters held powerful serpents.
In 1831, a trading post was built, and the small settlement was named Tiptonville to honor Revolutionary War General, John Tipton.
In 1835, a town was plotted by Alexander Chamberlain and renamed after Rochester, New York.
In 1838, the government forced removal of the Potawatomi Indians to Kansas. The infamous Trail of Tears came through Rochester and is memorialized there today.
The Fulton County courthouse was completed in 1896. This magnificent building was constructed with Bedford limestone and steel. The building was completed with a hundred-foot-high clock tower.
Today, Rochester is a bustling resort town, and the clock tower remains the city centerpiece. With a population of over 6,000, the area is primarily agricultural, but there are plenty of interesting places to visit.
RESTAURANTS
Downtown Rochester has seven joints including one featuring Cuban food. Another is Jarrety’s Place, which is a popular breakfast spot. South of downtown there’s an interesting Mexican restaurant. Going eastward, there are several restaurants near the lake and even a BK Drive-in that was loaded on this day, but hidden off the main drag is another lakefront gem — Dam Landing.
THIS PLACE ROCKS
Located adjacent the original dam on Lake Manitou, this popular joint touts: “Everything is made fresh!” Burgers, wings, tenderloins, pizza and tacos are the go-to items. They also offer unusual items such as dam Brussels sprouts, but sadly, they were not available on this day.
Another unusual item is their “dam frickin’ pickle fries.”
As we perused everything “dam” on the menu, we asked a table of local ladies about what to order, and they declared: “Everything is good, but you must try the guacamole.” So we did.
Their house-made chips are crispy little triangles that glided through the thick avocado mixture nicely. This was south-of-the-border perfection. We would go back just for those addicting chips.
They offer six burger varieties and grind their beef fresh every day. So, I decided on the damburger. These patties are hand-formed and when grilled to perfection, the edges are crisp and crunchy while the center remains thick and juicy.
The damburger comes with grilled onions and pepper jack and American cheeses. Served between a buttered and grilled bun, the burger did not soak the bun with grease.
It just could be the best burger I’ve had. That, an ice-cold summer shandy and perfectly prepared waffle fries provided for a great lunch.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, ordered the Baja shrimp taco. One was sufficient as she continued to munch on those delectable chips. The taco included grilled shrimp, verde, cilantro and fresh pineapple — an excellent choice.
SCHNABELTIER
South of downtown is an interesting winery, cheesery and brewery all in one building. Schnabeltier is German for platypus. Interesting why you would name such a place after a platypus, but the owners did, and made this a destination for tasting gatherings.
Cheeses include gouda, gruyere, Purdue Ag Alumni Swiss, Asiago, cheddar and raclette. All cheeses are aged over a year and some have smoked versions.
This is the only place in these parts where you can get raclette. It has a low melting point and is excellent for fondue and gratins.
GREEN OAK ANTIQUES
Driving farther south, you’ll find this massive antique joint. Once you wade through all the outdoor collectibles, it will take more than an hour to meander through the many rooms of all things antique. If you can’t find it there, it isn’t available anywhere.
Rochester is a little over an hour drive from Lake Country with many intriguing places. It’s worth the drive through rural Indiana.
