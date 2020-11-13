We’ve pontificated in the past about all things virtuous in Columbia City. Besides having, arguably, the area’s best outdoor farmers market on the courthouse square, there are also restaurants, a bakery and Chapman’s Brewing Co., where you can sample their many fine brews after 4 p. m.
Recently, we discovered The Nook just off the square. This hole-in-the wall is about 10-feet wide with a counter, a couple of small tables, and behind the counter a very small kitchen.
Since 1971, the Johnstons have been serving Coney-style treats to customers who roll in daily. Besides the classic Coney dog, there are corn dogs, burgers, tenderloins, chicken, fish and, of course, onion rings. We can attest that the burgers and dogs are notably exceptional.
ANTIQUE MARTKETPLACE
A block north of the square is the old First Presbyterian Church building. After sitting unused for several years, Lori Kreider and a couple of friends converted this worship center into a large antique mall. Today, there are more than 55 vendors that include craft supplies, repurposed furniture, home and garden décor, vintage antiques and heirloom treasures.
The sloped floor of the original sanctuary was retained, so as you enter, you are walking downhill while meandering through the displays on the main floor. There are also treasures upstairs and in the basement.
Soon, Tiffany Rohrer, Kreider’s daughter, will take over the operations, but the approach remains the same. Watch for their Holiday Open House on Facebook.
THE CHURCH CAFE
In the church basement, accessed through both the basement mall and a separate outside door, there’s The Church Café and Gathering Place.
Larry and Rachel Hilty’s quaint spot seats upwards to 50 people and has a major coffee bar that features Country Roads coffee and more than many types of mochas and lattes. There are also six types of pre-bottled, kombucha tea flavors. And, you can get Larry’s old-fashioned root beer in bottles. Some come just for a six-pack.
Folks roam the antique stalls, then stop at the café for coffee, fresh-made soup, sandwich and/or salad. The menu features nine paninis, and you can get a half sandwich combo with soup or salad.
There are four enormous salads to choose from and each can be ordered with a choice of protein (chicken, bacon, ham or turkey).
The Church is famous for its desserts and specialty quiches. The brunch section always offers a daily quiche. Alternatively, you can get an egg, ham and cheese bagel or a bacon, egg and cheese croissant.
Each day, a dessert and a soup special are offered. On this balmy day where there were folks seated at outdoor tables, the specials were pumpkin pie and a soup called zuppa.
My curiosity was aroused about the zuppa, so I went with a combo of half a chicken salad croissant and zuppa. Gayle, my wife, ordered the apple, ham and cheese panini with the zuppa as a combo.
The zuppa had a slightly creamy broth base and was loaded with potato chunks, bits of sausage and wilted kale. It was delicious and very filling.
The chicken salad was as good as it gets. The half-croissant was huge and packed with the tarragon-hinted salad, provolone cheese and lettuce. It was wonderful!
Gayle devoured her apple, ham and cheese, so it was also spot-on.
Having been quite satisfied with lunch, we passed on dessert, then wandered through the myriad of vendor booths adjacent the café.
Columbia City is another luscious location and only a short drive from Lake Country. While venturing there, you might cruise down Ind. 109 and stop at the Hill Top Tavern near Big Lake for a cold one.
Nearby is the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center. Just south of Wolf Lake, a visit is a must. The center is owned and operated by Goshen College and features programs in land management, ecosystems and sustainable farming.
IF YOU GO
The Vintage Antique Marketplace: 202 N. Chauncey Street. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p. m.; Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Phone: 260-248-7479.
The Church Café hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. except closed on Sunday and Monday.
The Nook: 223 W. Van Buren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. every day except Saturday when they close at 3 p.m. It is closed on Sunday. Phone: 260-248-8700.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center: 4415 W. 200 East, Noble County. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Phone: 260-799-5889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.