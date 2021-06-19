Another week, another road trip. This week, we headed east to discover another highly acclaimed water front restaurant — the Waterfront Bistro.
Located in rural Steuben County and on the channel between Jimmerson Lake and Lake James, guests arrive at this quaint restaurant via both land and water. Although dock space is limited, there were four boats parked, and the large parking lot across the road had plenty of space.
This complex, called 4-Corners, has a bait shop and boat ramp on one end and a yogurt shop on the other. In between, is the bistro. The décor is everything nautical, and the view is much like any other channel. On this breezy day, channel traffic was brisk as we settled-in at an outside table and ordered drinks.
FRESH FISH RULES
Michael McClure, former general manager, started the culture that is now prominent at the bistro. He trained current chef Justin, who makes this place rock.
Justin orders fresh fish several times a week and lists what’s available on chalkboards inside and out. This week, the “Market Place” listed six choices: cod, walleye, mahi, Farro Island salmon, king salmon and barramundi.
Where in Indiana can you get barramundi? This delicate white fish is better known in the southern hemisphere as Australian sea bass. I’ve been able to purchase it, on occasion, frozen from Allen Brothers in Chicago, but never fresh.
The lunch menu features many things unusual like “not so Rueben” and “cemita” (better known as the “Mexican Big Mac”)! But we migrated to the “Lunch Market Board” where you can get your fish-of-choice as a grilled sandwich, battered and fried as “fish ‘n chips” or in tacos. Whichever you choose, it comes with a wonderful dill aioli or a chipotle tartar sauce.
Not having barramundi for some time, we both went with the sandwich. Although Brussels sprouts was one of the side choices, I decided to try the bistro slaw. The fish was lightly seasoned and perfectly done. The slaw was crisp and fresh. I’m not sure there’s a better fish sandwich. Served on a buttered, toasted brioche bun, the dill aioli made a perfect accompaniment.
CLAM CHOWDER
Chef Justin said, “It’s amazing that people drive a long way just to get our clam chowder.” I can attest to that, as I started with a cup of this delectable nectar.
Justin starts with a deep roux, which gives this chowder a rich, brown color — unlike most chowders where the flower is not cooked deeply and the color is more like chalk.
Justin uses minimal potato chunks but tons of clam pieces, and it’s laced with lots of bacon. The kicker here is that the chowder is spiked with fresh dill. Very unusual, but quite good. I would go back just for that chowder.
The bistro also features, cioppino, a dish that was actually created by an Italian fisherman in San Francisco. The bistro’s version includes shrimp, mussels, scallops and their “Market Board” fish. It’s all brought together with a well-seasoned tomato stock and served with a chunk of grilled ciabatta for sopping.
The salads are also a crowd favorite. We saw several come out, and on this day, the bistro house salad was very popular. The platter is loaded with cucumber, onion, tomato and mixed greens — all topped with feta cheese and a light vinaigrette.
This 4-Corners area is very intriguing. Besides the bistro complex, across the road is Tom’s Donuts, which also owns a food truck parked on the channel diagonally across the intersection. The truck serves gourmet burgers and even prime rib.
On the southeast corner of the intersection in Brewskies Bar & Grill, a favorite weekend haunt. Just down the road is the Acapulco Mexican Grill, and across the channel bridge, there’s Mad Anthony’s Lakeview Ale House and Reception Hall. So, it seems that if you can’t find it at the 4-Corners, its not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.