LOREN SHAUM: Bristol holds many historic treasures

Around 1830, settlers from England arrived in this corner where the St. Joseph River turns westward and built a rectory for what was to eventually become a home for an Episcopal priest.
In 1835, the town was platted — making it one of the oldest towns in Elkhart County, according to town historical records. Initially, there were two adjacent villages: Bristol and Sydneyham — both named after English cities. Eventually, the original settlers agreed on Bristol.
Church construction commenced in 1843 and the St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church was completed in 1847 with its notable bell tower. It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Also on the register is the Solomon Fowler Mansion, which was started in 1868 and completed the next year. This historic, two-story, Italianate-style brick structure has a cupola protruding from the roof.
In 1896, the Mosier Opera House was built. Now called the Bristol Opera House, the Elkhart Civic Theater still presents plays there.
In 1903, construction on the Bristol-Washington Township School commenced. Finished in 1904, the building became known as Bristol High School. It too, is on the register.
Today, with a population of nearly 1,700, Bristol is a thriving industrial hub with access to the Indiana Toll Road. The surrounding area is loaded with factories. South of downtown there is a huge Thor Industries complex. Thor is the world’s largest RV manufacturer and has headquarters in Elkhart.
COUNTY MUSEUM
In 1968, the Elkhart County Historical Society partnered with the county parks department and took over the old Bristol High School. Now it is a fabulous museum with thousands of artifacts — even a mastodon tusk — and is rich in Elkhart County history.
DOWNTOWN
Besides the opera house, there are the usual service offices, a liquor store, a couple gas stations, a pizza joint, physician offices and two pretty cool restaurants.
Just west of downtown is the outstanding Bristol-Washington Township Public Library. I’ve done a couple book signings there, and it is a superior facility. It serves thousands of patrons and holds nearly 50,000 items.
RED BIRD TAVERN
According to bartender Shelly, this bar has been in the Collins’ family for more than 80 years. It reminds us of the neighborhood bars in Milwaukee, where there is one on nearly every street corner. Cold beer is the specialty. That and a simple menu makes this a wonderful “drop-in” joint.
The circa 1880s building was once a hotel and drug store. The soda fountain-style bar stools we settled on could be that old, as well. Most are torn but still comfy.
The menu has seven starters, a couple of baskets, chili, wings and a couple salads. Then, there are 17 sandwiches and after hearing about the burgers, I had to go with a classic cheeseburger.
As usual, we started with onion rings, and they did not disappoint.
Shelly recommended the fish sandwich, so, Gayle, my wife, chose that. It was nicely fried in a crispy breading and quite filling.
The cheeseburger was spot-on and a real elbow dripper. The fries are also quite good.
East of town are Eby Pines Tree Farm and the Bonneyville Mills grist mill. Built in 1832, this is the oldest grist mill in Indiana. We’ve often purchased its stone-ground flours.
South of town are the rolling Bristol Fruit Hills where fruit has been produced since the 1890s. Stop at the Muir family’s Fruit Hills Winery & Orchard.
Copper Canyon north of town has been a campground of note since my Boy Scout days.
Bristol has long been a familiar place. My cousin, Jon Housour, graduated from Bristol High School, and I played basketball (in the old gym) and baseball against him.
It’s definitely another delightful destination. We’ll go back to checkout Evan’s Sidewalk Café, where it’s supposed to be a luscious breakfast location. Stay tuned!