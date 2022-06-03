After finishing a time of prayer, one of Jesus’ 12 disciples requested, “Lord, teach us to pray!” (Luke 11:1) Notice he did not say, “Teach us a prayer” or “Teach us HOW to pray” but rather “Teach us NOW to pray.” The Savior then proceeds to share what we call “The Lord’s Prayer” here (11:2-4) as well as in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 6:9-13).
While many can routinely quote this prayer with ease, maybe you are not so familiar. A father was overheard rebuking his son for not knowing the Bible. “You probably don’t even know the Lord’s Prayer!” The son retorted, “Oh, yes, I do! ‘Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep.’” The surprised father stammered, “Sorry, son, I had no idea you actually knew it!” Sad to say, neither of them knew it. As important as it is to know the prayer, it is vastly more important to know what it means.
In Matthew 6:9, Christ states, “In this manner, therefore, pray” indicating that this is not just to be rotely repeated but rather is a pattern or model for our prayers. We really need to think about what we are praying here and apply it to our specific needs in the various sections of the prayer. Jesus has just taught that we should not use vain (empty, mindless) repetitions hoping God will honor our many words (6:7-8). Ironically, this prayer is never repeated, recited or prayed anywhere else in the New Testament.
Today let’s consider one aspect of this prayer, our Lord’s teaching on addressing God as “Our Father in heaven.” All too often we rush into prayer to give our requests almost like we give our orders at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Our prayers need to focus on God as we realize exactly WHO we are talking to.
What are we saying when we call God “Our Father in heaven”? While it is true that he is the Creator and originator of all human beings, there is no spiritual universal fatherhood of God in Scripture. Christ continually emphasized that we all need to experience a spiritual rebirth in order to be part of God’s forever family in heaven.
Some Pharisees informed Jesus that they were not born out of some sinful relationship as they thought He was and stated, “We have one Father — God.” Jesus calmly replied, “If God were your Father, you would love me … You are of your father, the devil …” (John 8:41-44). Ouch! We all need to seriously ask ourselves “Who is my spiritual Father?”
Praise God that we CAN be part of his family. John 1:11-12 states that even though Jesus’ own people by and large did not accept him as God’s eternal Son in flesh and blood “But as many as received (accepted, welcomed) him (as Lord and Savior), to them he gave the right (authority) to become children of God, even to those who believe on his name.” Verse 13 goes on to declare that we can never be born physically into God’s family.
When Nicodemus came to Jesus at night he discovered that “unless one is born again (from above), he cannot enter the kingdom of God” and “unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God” (John 3:3-7). In short, when one truly places his faith and trust in God the Son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16), God the Holy Spirit works a spiritual birth in his heart and soul placing him in the heavenly family of God the Father.
The amazing truth is that this person, once lost in sin and eternally separated from God (Romans 3:23; 6:23), is now fully adopted into God’s family with full rights, privileges and an inheritance as an heir of God and joint-heir with Jesus Christ himself. All to which one can cry out “Abba, Father!” as the Holy Spirit gives him assurance of being God’s child (Romans 8:15-17). “Abba” is the Aramaic word for the intimate address “daddy” or “dada,” the first word an infant would speak indicating childlike love and confidence in his father. Isn’t that awesome?!
You may not have had a good experience with your earthly father, but don’t let that prevent you from having a wonderful relationship with the heavenly Father. Check out these verses: Psalm 103:10-14; Matthew 7:7-11 and Romans 5:8.
As we address God as “Our Father in heaven” it is with awe and respect as he is the “high and lofty One who inhabits eternity and dwells in the high and holy place” (Isaiah 57:15). However, it is also with intimacy and availability as in Hebrews 4:16 he invites us to “come boldly to his throne of grace that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need (literally “in nick of time”).
The story is told of a Roman emperor who after marching in his victory parade sat down on a platform made for his family. His son tried to get there through the crowd but was held back by a citizen who said, “You can’t do that! Don’t you know that it’s the emperor?” The boy replied, “He may be your emperor, BUT he is my father!”
Is God truly your heavenly Father? I trust so. That makes all the difference in the world for your eternity and for your prayers now. Stay tuned for more. God bless you!