Physician relocates to Parkview LaGrange campus
LAGRANGE — Dr. William A. Smith, Parkview Physicians Group – OB/GYN, is now seeing patients at a new office, having relocated to the Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus. Until recently, his practice was located in Angola.
“We’re thrilled that Dr. Smith has returned to LaGrange,” said Jordi Disler, president of PLH. “He was here some years ago, and it’s wonderful to be able to welcome him back after his years in Steuben County. His arrival is great news for patients and the community.”
Smith has been a member of the Steuben County community for two decades, having delivered more than 2,000 babies, Parkview officials stated in a news release. Before he established his previous obstetrics and gynecology private practice in Angola, he was a practicing OB/GYN from 1985 to 2000 in Oklahoma City. He also served first as chair of the OB/GYN department, later as board member and vice president, and finally, as medical director of Northwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Smith received his medical degree from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in obstetrics-gynecology at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital/MacDonald House for Women in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and holds memberships in a number of prominent medical professional societies.
Smith is married with two grown children. In his leisure time, he enjoys music and outdoor recreation.
Dr. Smith’s office is located at 207 N. Townline Road, Suite 204, in LaGrange. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday 8 to 11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 260-463-9470.
Trinity Health announces employees must vaccinate
MISHAWAKA — Trinity Health, which operates St. Joseph Health System, recently announced that effective immediately, the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who do not comply will be fired.
The requirement applies to Trinity Health’s more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, colleagues and the broader communities safe. This includes approximately 3,000 SJHS colleagues.
Trinity Health officials believe that about 75% of their employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine. They hope to close the gap with the new mandate.
Employees at Trinity Health and its health ministries must meet a series of rolling deadlines, with most locations requiring them to submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21. It has not yet been determined if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually, but if so, employees will also need to submit proof of the booster as needed, the release reads. Exemptions are available for religious or health reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved.
“We have carefully acknowledged and evaluated our decision surrounding this requirement,” the statement reads. “As a trusted voice of our community, our patients and colleagues are looking to us to keep them safe. With this in mind, colleagues who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and do not receive an approved exemption, will no longer be employed by our organization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.