GOSHEN — Two Elkhart County dentists recently made a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
Drs. Mark Deal and Cheryl Carlton and the team at Goshen Family Dentistry have chosen Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County as their local charity partner of the Smiles for Life campaign.
The doctors recently visited the BGCEC administrative office in Goshen to present a $1,400 check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County CEO Kevin Deary.
The doctors are members of the Crown Council, an alliance of dental teams committed to promoting oral health, fighting oral cancer and serving their communities through charitable work.
During the Smiles for Life campaign, participating Crown Council dentists donate their time to whiten teeth with 100% of proceeds from the procedures going to help children’s charities.
Fifty percent of the donations are earmarked for each dental practice’s local charity partner, and the balance goes to the Smiles For Life Foundation to be distributed to worthy and approved children’s charities across the U.S., Canada and worldwide.
For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, visit www.greatfutures.club.
