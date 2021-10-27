Purdue Extension board hosts annual meeting
GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County Extension Board annual meeting took place Tuesday on the 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, with 75 people in attendance.
At the meeting the “Friend of Extension” and retiring board members were honored, and new board members were elected new board members, according to a news release.
The Elkhart County Extension Council members are appointed leaders who elect five board members to the 15 member board. Re-elected for a second term were Joseph Guerrero, Goshen and Kara Sutton, Goshen. Elected to their first term on the Extension Board were Lisa Honey, Elkhart; Karen Meade, Goshen; and Jerold Miller, Millersburg.
Retiring from the Extension Board after six years of service were Andy Gall, New Paris; Matt Kritzman, Millersburg; and Brett Whitehead, New Paris.
The 2021 Friend of Extension award was given to the 4-H Livestock Auction Team: Brian Campbell and Renee Troyer-Campbell, Bristol; DJ Rhoades, Elkhart; and Brent Carrick, New Paris, the release said.
To learn more visit www.extension.purdue.edu/Elkhart.
Events set for Goshen VFW
GOSHEN — Members of VFW Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will be hosting the following events and specials.
- Friday — Stuffed burger baskets serving from 5 p.m. until sold out, Bingo starts at 7 p.m., early bird game at 6:45 p.m.
- Saturday — Halloween party, doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, music by Dr. Ron and the Clinics starts at 7 p.m. Costume judging with prizes, serving snacks/finger food
- Monday — Wing dpecial
- Tuesday — Burger dpecial
- Wednesday — Treasure Chest drawing at 6:50 p.m., VFW Post members meeting at 7 p.m.
- Craft show will be Nov. 13; open at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Book sale set for Nov. 4
GOSHEN — The Friends of the Goshen Public Library Autumn Book Sale will take place Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
The sale will feature newer fiction and nonfiction titles, children’s books along with science fiction, mystery, cookbooks, coffee table books, gift books, and inspirational fiction, according to a news release. Audiovisual items will be available from audiobooks, CDs, vinyl, and DVDs, as well 50 cent paperbacks and vintage TIME/Life magazines.
Books and magazines in the ongoing lobby book sale are always 25 cents.
All proceeds from the November Book Sale will support special projects at GPL. For more information visit or https://bit.ly/friendsofGPLmembership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.