Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. — I Thessalonians 5:18
I’d awakened with a plan to plow through my cursory continuing education paperwork prior to renewing my counseling credentialing. Now I’ll admit, early during COVID-19 I didn’t consider this requirement. But 18 months later, I faced the reality that all of the in-person training events that had been cancelled. I was several hours short.
Reading through the list of specifics, I immediately felt overwhelmed. Would it even be possible to do multiple independent studies or reading courses as I worked full-time? Flabbergasted by all I needed to accomplish in a short amount of time, I decided to skip my morning exercise.
Several months ago I’d taken a friend up on her offer. She graces me with the use of her endless pool once a week. And since literally jumping in, I’ve come to appreciate my once-a-week pool time. There I can exercise and release the tensions life.
However, that disconcerting morning I was in a funk. I decided to skip the bliss of water time and instead settled into bookwork. Fifteen or so minutes later, I realized it wasn’t setting with my spirit to stay home. I wasn’t concentrating; I needed to do what gives me energy. And so I packed my pool bag and headed out.
There my tension ebbed away and I found myself singing during my cool down at water’s edge. Living grateful for such this blessing allowed deeper introspection about so many other ways I am thankful. Later I was able to then return home and concentrated on the reading course I’d started, finishing in record time.
All this reminds me of what I frequently tell my clients — get out of your negative head space and instead focus on what you have been given. Remember what you appreciate. Sing. Dance. Smile. Pet a puppy. And remember that gratitude transforms.
Friday night I once again was reminded of the importance of living with a thankful spirit. At 9:45 I lay nestled under cozy blankets, diving deeply into my book and inching gently toward slumber-land. Stealthily he came, snowball in hand. “Love you, Dear!” were his words as he splattered the slushy mix on my arm. I jolted back to reality. That first snowball of the season had somehow been fashioned from WHAT? Only the next day did I learn my sneaky spouse had worked diligently to scrape up enough squishy mess to capture this year’s title.
You see, for years now my husband and I have had the “first snowball of the year” contest. When I posted the above on Facebook, a host of friends chimed in with their comments. Several have come to wonder who will win each season. (I won last year.) Some reflected on how this fun keeps our relationship fresh, which is true. And one asked how long we’d been doing this competition.
Honestly, we have no idea. It’s definitely over 15 years. Early on in our marriage, I’d see that twinkle in my snow-loving husband’s eye and, knowing I was in for trouble, I’d speedily snag up snowballs. It’s one of the things that I love about him — his fun-loving spirit that embraces each moment with excitement (though I’ll admit I yelped in chilled surprise Friday night.)
However, I am incredibly thankful for a relationship that keeps growing and has lots of fun wrapped in with all the “stuff” of daily life. Gratitude transforms.
We have choices on how we’ll respond to life’s stuff. Do we take things in stride? Laugh a little? Or perhaps lighten the day by welcoming something unexpected or fun? Or do we live fussy?
I’ve decided it’s all how to you look at things. I could have remained in a funk that morning — I had mountains of bookwork to accomplish. Instead, I went swimming, returning with a clear head. I could have been mad as I lay snuggled in bed. I chose to smile and threaten to get him back once more snow is flying ... and I will. And I will also continue to work to live thankful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.