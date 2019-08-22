Last week’s column reported an observance in Sri Lankan Buddhism about food. An observance involving food that almost all Christians are familiar with is the Lord’s Supper, sometimes called Communion, in high church parlance called The Eucharist, in the Catholic Church called the Mass.
The Lord’s Supper has received much discussion over the years, some of it formerly over the Catholic doctrine of transubstantiation, some of it among Protestants over its sacramental or non-sacramental nature.
What is not often enough discussed is the abbreviation of the Supper in the course of history from a full meal to a token one. The Passover supper Jesus ate with his disciples was a full meal, and the Lord’s Supper observances of the early church were also full meals. Early churches met in homes, and their Lord’s Suppers were carry-in meals, participants bringing food much as we do in the carry-in meals at our churches today. And the bread and cup were the “dessert,” as they were at the Last Supper.
One of the most important changes in the history of the Lord’s Supper has been the abbreviation in its celebration. In the early church it was, as at the Last Supper, a full meal, which was no problem, seeing homes then, as today, were equipped with kitchens and dining facilities for meals. But observance of full meals encountered difficulties with the appearance of big basilicas by Constantine and his Byzantine successors, the first state churches.
These grand structures were not equipped, like our contemporary churches, with kitchens and fellowship halls, and therefore the Lord’s Supper got abbreviated to the token eating and drinking most of us see in the Lord’s Supper observances today. We have become so used to this token observance that we never stop to notice or think about it.
Most Protestants feel the Reformation of the early 1500s returned the church to its apostolic beliefs and practices, but it did not make any fundamental changes with respect to the Lord’s Supper except to question the doctrine of transubstantiation. But fortunately one church did, our Church of the Brethren friends. That church began under Alexander Mack in Germany in 1708. It has been my privilege to attend one of its full Supper observances, once here in Goshen and once at an Ashland Brethren conference at Ashland College, Ashland, Ohio.
One British writer claimed that the Lord’s Supper carries the same basic meaning regardless of its form. Well, let them try that with a birthday celebration, guests seated at a table for lunch, or guests filing past the kitchen door to receive a token piece of cake and a sip of beverage. Almost all churches today observe Communion in silence, participants not actually communing with one another.
Many discussions of the Lord’s Supper claim it is more than a memorial, though Jesus did say, “Do this in remembrance of me.” These discussions then focus upon what is, or should be, happening now in the act of observing the Lord’s Supper. All too few discussions focus on the future. We should note that all of Jesus’s eating was an anticipation of the coming messianic feast, especially his feeding of the 5,000.
Our observance of the Lord’s Supper should not only look back or appreciate what we’re doing now, but look ahead to the coming messianic feast. We would do this best by returning to a full meal where we actually engage in edifying conversation, and letting the joy and celebration of anticipating the messianic feast shape our understanding of every Lord’s Supper today.
