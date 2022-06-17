It has been said quite aptly that many people view God in light of their earthly fathers. For example, those whose fathers are gracious, kind and loving often find it much easier to trust God. However, for those whose fathers are critical, harsh and absent it is typically much more difficult to believe and draw near to the heavenly Father. As a result, God often does not get a fair rap.
Those who have experienced the love, grace and mercy of Jehovah God have a wonderful example to imitate and follow as earthly fathers. In fact, Ephesians 4:32-5:1 urges all believers to imitate God by showing kindness, tenderheartedness and forgiveness to others. Just how can we as fathers imitate God the Father?
All children need fathers who PROVIDE for them physically, emotionally and spiritually.
In Genesis 22:14 we find that one of God’s Old Testament monikers is “Jehovah Jireh.” “Jehovah” is usually given as “Lord” in our English versions of the Bible, referring to the fact that God is “I Am”, the living, eternal, self-existent, unchanging One. “Jireh” from the Hebrew “to see” combined with “Jehovah” means “the Lord will see to it or provide.”
Here are some examples of our Father’s total provision.
1) “My God shall supply ALL your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19),
2) “Who has blessed us with EVERY spiritual blessing in Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 1:3) and
3) “He who did not spare His own Son (Jesus), but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us ALL things?” (Romans 8:32).
Along with being provided for physically and materially, children desperately need spiritual and emotional encouragement. My father was almost as new a believer as I was at age 11, but he gave me many opportunities to grow spiritually by faithfully taking me to church. Ephesians 6:4 urges us as fathers to “not provoke your children to wrath (by being rigid, harsh, unreasonable, uncaring, and critical) BUT bring them up in the training and admonition (instruction) of the Lord.”
On top of this, our children also need to be provided with security, a sense of belonging, affirmation, appreciation (praise, compliments), unconditional love, confidence (“You can do it!”), correction, discipline, guidance, presence, time and understanding. While our heavenly Father provides us with all of these necessities, you, Dad are still the man to provide these to your kids whether you received them as a child or not.
Children also need fathers who HEAL. In Exodus 15:26 we discover that God is called “Jehovah Raphe” or “the One who heals or restores.” All too often we fathers add to the wounds our children receive in this world. Psalm 147:3 says of Jehovah “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”
The greatest healing he provides is forgiveness for our sins as Jesus was “wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement for our sins was upon him and byhis stripes (wounds) we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5). Have you ever experienced that healing?
We can really get beat up in this world with all its bitterness, anger, shame, ridicule, hurts, discouragements, disappointments, failures and sufferings. We dads need to be a healing balm for our kids’ souls!
Psalm 103:13-14 infers this of us fathers while describing God: “As a father pities (shows compassion, tenderness) his children, so the Lord pities those who fear him. For he knows our frame; he remembers that we are dust.”
Children finally need fathers they can RALLY to. “Jehovah Nissi” (Exodus 17:15) means “The Lord is my Banner.”
A banner or flag is a rally point or standard held in front of an army to provide confidence and assurance. Too many of us run from God rather than rallying to him for the confidence and help we need. He always has time for us.
Men, do your children and grandchildren rally to you, or do you give them the vibes of “You are bothering me!” A small boy scratched his finger and repeatedly tried to get his dad’s attention as he read the newspaper. Finally he said, “Well, I can’t do anything about it, can I?” The boy replied, “Yes, Daddy, you could have said ‘Oh!’”
We all can be “heavenly” earthly fathers to our children by personally knowing (John 1:12-13; John 17:3), obeying (Deuteronomy 6:4-5) and modeling (1 Peter 1:15-16) our Father in heaven even if we did not have a good role model from our own father. Ask God for the help and guidance you need each and every day. The statistics of absentee fathers in the USA are not good at all. Let’s change that trend one father at a time.
Here are some quotes from some children.
“Thank You, for giving me such a great dad. I am very thankful since some kids don’t have dads.”
“My dad is the best dad because he is protective of me, and he tells me he loves me.”
“My dad is the best because he’s 100 times my dad.”
Hopefully our children can echo these thoughts. A blessed Father’s Day to you all!