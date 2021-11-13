Lake of the Ozarks becomes a major destination

For centuries, the largest band of southern Sioux Nation, the Osage tribe, roamed the hills between the three great rivers. Their primary village, according to history.com, was along the Osage River in southwestern Missouri.
The first Europeans to arrive in the area were French fur traders. Then settlers followed and found a sophisticated people that lived in permanent log lodges and raised crops.
In 1808, history.com reports, the Osage signed a treaty, and 5,500 people moved to Kansas, but in 1872, they were again required to move. This time to Osage County, Oklahoma, where they prospered. Their Oklahoma home sits on abundant oil and gas reserves and during the 20th century, the Osage became a very wealthy nation.
Today, according to history.com, the Osage remain a prosperous nation led by Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, and they recently received a grant to build a casino is Osage Beach.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS
In the 1920s, the Union Electric Co. needed more electricity for the growing state. Hydro-power was the only option. According to information from missourilife.com, after purchasing property from the Missouri Hydro-electric Power Co., they decided to dam the Osage River.
The Bagnell Dam was completed in 1931 and flooding began. Unfortunately, missourilife.com reports, the prosperous town of Linn Creek was in the flood zone. Town remains are at the bottom of the reservoir. More than 50,000 acres were flooded, including 60 cemeteries.
Today, the area is a major tourist destination with more than 80 restaurants and at least 11 marinas on this vast serpent-shaped lake. The two major towns are Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.
INN AT HARBOUR RIDGE
On our way to St. Louis for a business trip, we stopped in Plainfield, Indiana, and enjoyed a steak dinner at Stone Creek — a local establishment with a real steakhouse feel.
Next day, we stopped at a local bar in Fenton, Missouri, for lunch. It’s just down the road from the company I was visiting and local favorite. Their burgers and onion rings were wonderful. Gayle, my wife, had the Tuscan steak soup, which was also quite satisfying.
After the meeting, we headed west to Missouri’s Ozark region and a quaint bed and breakfast. Rated consistently as one of the top 15 in America, Sue and Ron Westenhaver built this house specifically to be a bed and breakfast. Now in its 21st-year, this four-bedroom inn consistently draws folks from afar.
Amenities are plentiful throughout and lake access is a short distance away. Fireplaces are in every room, and there’s a large lounge that offers drinks and snacks.
For our first breakfast, Sue served an elegant poached pear stuffed with yogurt. That was followed with French toast and sausage.
We were departing early next morning, but she obliged by serving a fruit plate soaked in agave syrup and sprinkled with unusual cardamom flakes. Then came a ramekin of a baked sausage-egg concoction. Both breakfasts were exceptional, and we would go back in a heartbeat.
STELLAR CUISINE
With so many restaurant choices, one is hard-pressed to decide. Undaunted, we headed to Baxter’s Lakeside Grille for dinner. It did not disappoint. Gayle had PEI mussels and my Alaskan halibut was special.
Next day for lunch, we decided on JB Hooks. We settled at the bar, ordered drinks from Amber and enjoyed the lake view while perusing the menu. Amber builds a mean bloody mary.
Fresh shucked oysters were flowing out of the kitchen, so we started with those. They were plump gobs of goodness and went down quickly.
Moving on, we decided to share the seafood Louie salad. Loaded with shrimp and large lumps of crabmeat over romaine, this mayo-based salad was exceptional!
SUPPORT OUR VETS
As we finished lunch, Amber had time to chat. She recently returned to the area from Texas where 10 years ago and after three deployments to Afghanistan, her husband suffered severe posttraumatic stress disorder. Receiving little support, he committed suicide, leaving Amber with a baby daughter. She told this story without a blink of an eye, while we both had tears. She says she’s “over it,” Obviously, she’s incredibly strong, but you never get over that!