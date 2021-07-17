Lake Maxinkuckee was created when glaciers receded during the end of the Ice Age. It’s the second largest natural lake in Indiana — Wawasee is the largest. It is named from the Potawatomi word Mog-sin-ke-ki, which means “big stone country.”
According to the Maxinkuckee History web-site, the first occupants were mound builders that evolved into the Potawatomi tribe. Three Potawatomi factions lived on the eastern shores. Each village was named after the village chief, and based on the treaty of 1832, the villages included Nas-wau-kee, Quash-Quas and Aub-Bee-Naub-Bee.
That didn’t last long. In 1836, the Potawatomi signed the Treaty of Yellow River, which allowed the government to purchase all their land and offered parcels of land in Kansas. Most moved peacefully, except one.
Chief Menominee refused to recognize the treaty, which required them to vacate by 1838. In September 1838, Gov. David Wallace authorized Gen. John Tipton to remove the tribe in what became the Potawatomi Trail of Death. The tribe of 859 was forced to march to Kansas, and at least 40 died en route. We wrote about their route that came through Rochester in a recent article.
CULVER THE CENTERPIECE
We’ve pontificated about Culvers’ virtues in the past. There are many restaurants, shops and Culver Academy. But, as you drive around the lake along the eastern shore and over the land the Potawatomi once inhabited, you will pass Washington Cemetery, which dates back to the 1840s, and eventually come to the Culver Marina on the southeast side.
A BEACH BAR IN A MARINA
Located behind the marina in what used to be the Boardwalk Bar & Grill is the new Lake Max Beach Bar. Opening earlier this year to serve both water and land arrivals, this is another quaint waterfront destination.
We arrived in a downpour and hustled-in through a leaky roof area then plopped at the bar, as usual. Mary Ann, a delightful bartender, greeted us and pointed-out the 17 drafts on tap and handed us the menus.
Surprisingly, the menu is very similar to the Dam Landing in Rochester. We wrote about their wonderful smash burgers in June, and those are on the Lake Max menu, as well. Although the appetizer selection is far less, the Dam Landing’s popular wings, tacos and pizzas remain.
Remembering the excellent hand-hacked guac with those delightfully crispy fried taco chips, we started with that, and quickly quaffed that guac while sipping a citrusy tub of summer shandy.
Then, with the Dunkirk Dudes and their quest for the best pork tenderloin on my mind, my eyes wandered to these popular slabs of breaded pork. They have three choices, and two of them are more than quirky. The PDJ tenderloin is slathered with peanut butter and topped with that wonderful DAMbacon jam, crispy jalapenos and cheddar. The other weirdo is the bacon Gouda tenderloin. This great gob of goober includes smoked bacon and smoked Gouda then slathered with DAMsauce.
Avoiding the abnormal, we decided to share the “original” tenderloin to determine whether worthy to recommend to the Dudes. They are large and definitely a sharable. The tenderloin was adequate. It was pounded thin, and the lettuce, tomato and onion condiments slathered with some mayo made it tasty. That and a side of their DAM Brussels sprouts coated with more of that DAMbacon jam — they could have been cooked longer — made for an adequate lunch.
After sharing the tenderloin, and “tasting” a Brussels sprout, Gayle, my wife, ordered a dip of Sallie’s Small Batch Ice Cream. On this day, there were five choices, and although they had Ghirardelli chocolate, she opted for the sea salt caramel pretzel. It was a refreshing conclusion to a damp lunch.
The Culver Marina is a delightful destination. Their store is huge and full of Maxinkuckee gear and all things for lakers. Lake Max Beach Bar reminds one of Margaritaville with its channel front, nautical décor and outdoor seating. It’s a comfortable waterfront location that’s only an hour drive from Lake Country through rural Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.