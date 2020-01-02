We have entered a new year, and the lake is not frozen yet. More importantly, there’s a robust economy, which, by all indications (think stock market), will continue. I’ll know more in coming weeks as I facilitate a meeting of high technology automation distributors, which I wrote about last January. Their financial reports will be interesting as they represent every region in the United States and Canada.
Throughout 2019, we found many luscious locations in our journeys. Last spring, we discovered great spots along the Gulf Shore region while getting caught up in that horrific tornado that killed 20-plus people in Alabama.
This summer, we ventured to Spokane for riverside dining and a grandson’s wedding.
This fall we went to Copper Harbor at the very tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan’s UP.
BREAKFAST JOINTS
A plethora of new discoveries in 2019:
• The pancakes from the Elkhart County Exchange booth at the 4-H Fair were top-shelf.
• Marner’s Six Restaurant, LaGrange
• New openings: Naomi’s Candies and Café, Shipshewana, and Little New York, Leesburg. Louie’s Bar and Grill tried breakfast on Sundays, but it didn’t last.
Meanwhile, the 20th Century Café, Milford, still serves the best poached eggs and American fries (with onions, of course). The Coffee Depot in Syracuse still has the best corned-beef hash.
Farther away places:
• Bentley’s B-M-L Diner, St. Ignace, Michigan — a real throw-back, 1920s diner
• Moyer’s Corner Café in South Whitley is about as good as it gets. This little burg in the middle of nowhere will be rediscovered later this year.
• Louisa’s Café, Harbert, Michigan
• The classic Triple XXX Drive-In, West Lafayette
Perhaps the most interesting discovery was the Corner Café in Flora, Indiana. Here, owner Steve McDaniel proudly declares: “I don’t have to serve anyone I don’t want to.” Their fried biscuits are worth the drive.
The Magic Wand in Churubusco is also worthy.
LUNCH SPOTS
Perhaps the weirdest place was RG’s Bar and Grill in Westville, Indiana — talk about smoke and grease.
New discoveries:
• Harry’s Old Kettle Pub & Grill, Wabash
• Longshots Bar and Grill, New Carlisle
• Golfo di Napoli Dairy Caffe, Warren, for Italian delicacies galore
• The Icelandic cod sandwich at the Sit’n Bull & Patio in LaOtto is outstanding.
• The Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery, Marquette, Michigan
Meeting the Dunkirk Dudes and their never-ending quest for the best breaded tenderloin was a hoot, but I have to disagree with their best choice (Sleepy Owl’s). Lynn’s in Roann is better.
Venturi’s pizzas, Goshen, with fresh-made mozzarella remains unmatched, and their panuozzi’s (Neapolitan sandwiches) are also a must-try. The Sleepy Owl’s pizzas, though, are also quite good.
The best burgers have to be at Oak and Alley in Warsaw.
Lastly, the quest for the best onion rings just may have been satisfied at the Black Rock Bar & Grill in Utica, Michigan.
BEST DINING OPTIONS
Kelly Jae’s Café remains one of the best, but the opening of the new Oasis, Goshen, and Ruhe152, Nappanee, are impressive and similar. Think build-your-own bowls on both menus.
Grains & Grill in Fairmount was fabulous. We’ll go back.
Stacey’s Restaurant and Family Dining, Leesburg, reopened after a fire, and their prime rib remains one of the best. The Barbee Hotel and Grill is also quite good (try the walleye sometime). But Oakwood Resort’s Pier Restaurant prime rib is like eating butter.
The Back Porch at Oakwood is the best waterfront dining venue.
Two far-away places discovered are more than 1,300-miles apart. Chimney’s, Gulfport, Mississippi, is one of the few places we have visited two nights in a row. The other is Fitzgerald’s, Eagle River, Michigan. Both are outstanding.
For 2020:
• We’ll try again for the burger, beer and blue jeans night at Joseph Decuis, Roanoke. Grandson Eli is doing well in their kitchen.
• Copper Spoon and Pastor’s Place, Fort Wayne.
• Soul Pig BBQ, Decatur
OTHER STUFF
Too many microbreweries, but we found Orthocity Brewery & Smokehouse, Warsaw, and the LaOtto Brewery, LaOtto. Both have great small plates. Also, the Bad Dad Brewery, Fairmount, also serves authentic Neapolitan pizzas.
There are too many wineries to mention, as well, but the Heritage Country Winery, LaOtto, has superior selections.
Although most would vote for The Chief in Goshen as the best ice cream in and around Lake Country, Kilainey’s in Winona Village is as good and their sandwiches are spectacular.
2019 was a great year to be alive and 2020 should be even more exciting as our quest for more luscious locations continues.
Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.