SYRACUSE — Executive chef Simroy Campbell and his staff listen when you talk. In an attempt to satisfy all customers (being a year-round resort, they get a wide variety of customers), they have created a new fall/winter menu with something old and something new.
Carryovers from the summer menu are based on customer recommendations. The new items, though, offer some creativity, while maintaining a semblance of something for everybody. With that theme in mind, Simroy’s goal is “to please everyone and make The Pier a destination for quality and flavor.”
STARTERS
By popular demand, there are five carryovers from the summer menu, with the hummus, cheddar-ale dip and Wawasee shrimp being crowd favorites.
Adding to those five are three new starters: calamari strips, interesting maple-glazed pork skewers and traditional bone-in wings. Regarding the latter, Simroy said, “Too many people have requested wings, so we had to add them to the menu.”
They also have three flatbreads for those who want something lighter. The Oakwood CBR remains on the menu, and the two new breads are the supreme with an Italian flare and the sloppy Joe, which is solely American.
SOUPS
By request, the popular crawfish bisque is back. That, and a rather exotic, roasted apple-butternut squash soup are the two choices. The latter is a puree full of rich flavor and topped with a dollop of sour cream and scallions.
SALADS
The simple field greens and Caesar salads remain, but the staff has added a couple vegan favorites: marinated kale and a rocket salad. The latter is a holiday-oriented dish combining tangy arugula with dried cranberries, roasted pecans, Parmesan and served with a honey-apple-balsamic vinaigrette. I can’t wait to dive into that one.
HANDHELDS
During the summer months, sandwiches are heavily favored by the boat-in crowd, five remain from the summer menu. The go-to from these staples has been the chicken club. It’s a delicious mash-up of grilled chicken breast, bacon strips, gooey provolone, lettuce and tomato. It’s served with unique avocado ranch dressing on Texas toast. People rave about this.
New are a grilled chicken Caesar wrap, pork belly sliders and a delightful deep-fired salmon burger. The latter is served with a chipotle aioli on brioche roll.
DINNER ENTREES
This eclectic set of dishes are only served after 4 p.m. on weekdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Regardless, they are well worth the wait.
The three steaks remain: ribeye, New York strip and hanger. New are a chipotle salmon, blackened cod and Simroy’s own “Taste of Jamaica.” Originally from Jamaica, Simroy likes to introduce his homeland influences, and the dish is purely Jamaican. It's jerk pork served with rice, beans and fried plantains.
Prime rib has also returned to the menu as a weekend special. It is a 12-ounce portion, and last year, to me it was the best prime rib in Lake Country.
They also retained the Oakwood mac and cheese, but added a stuffed cabbage. The latter is a ground pork, rice and tomato sauce combined in a wilted cabbage wrap. I’ve got to try that!
DESSERTS
Some folks just come for The Pier’s desserts with Kathy’s apple pie being the staple. However, three new desserts are unveiled in this new menu: a Jamaican-influenced bread pudding (think rum), a conventional crème brulee and New York cheesecake. The latter is served with whipped cream and a strawberry syrup.
Chef Simroy and his staff have set a high bar for themselves, and the new menu reflects a new standard for quality and flavor.
The new menu was to be introduced Oct. 8 to a large crowd, but sadly, due to a water main break, the unveiling had to be delayed. Regardless, we’ll frequent The Pier often as winter closes in to try many of these new dishes.
