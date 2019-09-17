SHIPSHEWANA — Naomi Privett was working at Ron’s Bakery and Restaurant in Nappanee in 2001 when she decided to make some hard tack candy for a party. People loved the candy, so her manager asked her to make more to sell at the bakery. They sold 14 bags within two weeks, and that led to making suckers, and it grew from there into chocolates.
In 2002, Naomi’s Candies was born. She started taking outside orders from her home, so she needed a certified kitchen. Her husband, Corban, and other family members obliged and built a new kitchen adjacent their Milford home.
With the business growing, more outlets wanted to sell Naomi’s candies with Yoder’s Department Store in Shipshewana being one of the better venues. She initially sold from a table set-up in the store hallway, but things continued to prosper.
CANDIES & CAFE
With Shipshewana becoming a strong market, the family decided to move there in 2016. They found a house with a separate certified kitchen, and after some renovation, Naomi started making candies at the new facility.
As business progressed, Yoder’s management encouraged her to move into the space that once housed a small cafe. On May 13, Naomi’s Candies & Cafe opened and has thrived since.
The cafe’s focus is candies, but also offers a light lunch menu, baked goods, coffee, lattes, espressos, hot chocolate, mochas and smoothies.
The lunch menu includes sandwiches such as chicken salad, barbecue, hot dog and grilled cheese. They also offer two soups daily: broccoli cheese and Corban’s chili, which has become very popular. You can also do combos with a drink.
The baked goods counter features cinnamon rolls as the top draw. You can buy one for $2.99 or a dozen for $21.99. There are also muffins, cookies, whoopie pies and pumpkin rolls.
Folks stroll in, grab a coffee of choice and a sweet treat, then park either at one of the cafe’s comfortable seats or on one of the department store rockers lining the hallway and watch the traffic flow by. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays when the Shipshewana auction is in full swing, there is plenty of traffic.
For a caffeine fix, you can choose from one of the 10 different drinks. Mochas are very popular, with the zebra chocolate being a favorite. It includes both dark and white chocolate mixed with espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream. Talk about a caffeine high.
On this day with the scorching temps outside, a smoothie sounded perfect, and indeed, it was. Of the four flavors, I went with mango — so refreshing.
THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Naomi’s new Shipshewana kitchen isn’t Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but with two ladies assisting, the kitchen churns out anywhere from 15 to 30 pounds of various chocolates, weekly.
Of the 30 types of candies, the buckeyes and turtles are the most popular, but this past week the kitchen had to make 250 caramel apples for the Nappanee Apple Festival. That’s quite a task for a small operation.
Using an exclusive chocolate source from Fort Wayne, Naomi’s candy portfolio includes fruits, nuts and other interesting ingredients — think chocolate-coated Rice Krispies sticks — coated with either milk or dark chocolate. Besides the caramel apples, there are fruit-stuffed chocolates, including raspberry, strawberry, cherry and apricot. I’ve got to compare her chocolate-covered cherries with other local suppliers.
Besides the pecan turtles (they are actually molded chocolate turtles), Naomi offers peanut, peanut butter, walnut, cashews, coconut and almond. We bought a six pack of the large, dark chocolate peanut butter cups. These delicious morsels are stuffed with freshly made peanut butter and are simply decadent.
Lastly, Naomi offers three truffle flavors: raspberry, mocha cappuccino and coconut. All candies are available in the cafe.
For holidays, gift variety packs can be special ordered or purchased at various locations.
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
