FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — Located in southern Grant County, Fairmount is nestled in Indiana farm country.
Although small, the town is world famous. It is the home of legendary 1950s movie icon James Dean and the creator of comic strip cat Garfield, Jim Davis.
Artifacts from both are on display at the Fairmount Historical Museum where documents there also show that Quakers settled the area in 1830.
Today, this farming town has less than 3,000 residents, but it’s a quaint, quiet community with downtown highlighted by the Fairmount Farmers Bank & Trust’s building. We also discovered two Pilgrim churches, so that heritage lives on.
THE JAMES DEAN GALLERY
Since the James Dean Gallery's opening in 1988, nearly 200,000 people have visited, the curator we met claimed — many from around the world. The extensive exhibit is packed with ‘50s artifacts, including Dean’s high school basketball records. Wearing glasses, he played center for the Fairmount Quakers. After graduating in 1949, he enrolled at Santa Monica Community College and eventually graduated from UCLA.
After making it big in some of the ‘50s blockbuster movies, including "Giant," "East of Eden" and "Rebel Without a Cause," Dean died tragically in a head-on collision on Sept. 30, 1955. It shocked the world.
CULINARY TREASURE
I knew nothing about Fairmount until I interviewed Stephen Payne last year. Being from England, he settled in the area because of his infatuation with James Dean, and in 2005, he opened Payne’s just off the I-69 Gas City exit.
Since then, this British-style pub has become another destination spot. He highly recommended Grains and Grill (G&G) in Fairmount, and I’ve kept that on the to-do list.
Jerry and Joanie Howard opened this eclectic restaurant in 2015, and it has become another destination for folks in surrounding cities. They have continued to expand in an old John Deere building by opening Bad Dad’s Brewery, which their two sons operate, and last year, a Neapolitan pizzeria adjacent the brewery. What an empire!
FIRST STOP: BAD DAD'S
After venturing through town sites and being parched, we settled at the bar and perused the brew board. They had seven brews on tap and a couple of the more popular were recommended, like the delightful Cartoon Cat — a Hefeweizen.
Similar to like-brews in Germany, it was a real thirst quencher. The Tapestry of Obscenity IPA was also worthy, as was the Colonial pale ale. Their best seller, however, is the Socks and Sandals blonde ale, but only available in cans. We bought a four-pack, and it did not disappoint.
G&G
Luckily, we got there ahead of the crowd because people were lined-up out the door at 6 p.m. Settling at the bar, Morgan, the bartender, is known by everyone and very informative. She exclaimed, “It’s packed like this every night!”
The two-page menu is simple. There’s “Pub Fare” with 11 items, and chef Michael Barnes must also be a mycologist as there are two mushroom dishes in this section, plus another in the “Classics” section. One called “Forest Mushrooms” is batch of various wild mushrooms, poached in an herb butter and served in a rustic bread bowl. Rich, tasty and filling, it’s a preparation I’ve not seen elsewhere.
Other sections include, the “Carving Board” (steaks), “From the Garden” (salads) and “Between the Bread” (sandwiches). Barry’s burger from the latter section is well known in these parts.
Always there’s a catch-of-day, and on this day, there were two: monkfish and Knob Creek glazed salmon. Both can be is served as a dinner or either on any of the four salads. Wanting to know how they grill monkfish (I usually poach it.), I ordered that, but got the salmon, instead. It was a perfect slab of salmon, regardless.
Fairmount has much to offer, including the annual James Dean Festival this weekend. It’s definitely worth the trip from Lake Country.
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
