It’s quiet as I sit and write from my living room couch. The wood stove crackles every now and then and, since it is Goshen, a train whistle blows regularly. But other than that, here I sit, alone and quiet.
For some, this time of year is a whirlwind of family gatherings, of overloaded schedules full of holiday events, of social engagements and pageantry. We often travel to meet our daughters on their turf. But this year, it’s been a low-key couple of weeks with no alarm clock in the morning or schedule during the day other than a self-imposed one.
This slow holiday approach has given me a renewed sense of the ordinary. No matter what the seasonal celebration, the living out of life continues. Birth and death do not accommodate our schedules. They continue their work as long as the earth turns.
As I spend this week without the usual parties and dinners and people, I see the underside of this holiday time filled with sorrow and pain, hunger and cold, other joys and troubles. I think of split families, harsh words and actions. I see those with medical issues that require hospital time, difficult medications or dialysis, living day in and day out with pain, or those who can’t think further than the next few hours or days.
Our human condition puts us in the middle of this living. And even more so these days with social media.
As I sit beside the window and look up at our tall green fir with its twinkly lights, I accept these earthly burdens. And yet, I see beyond them and through them. No matter the circumstances, there is room for love, for understanding. I can choose to rephrase each moment and surround it with its own holy light. I can walk side by side with those ordinary, everyday events and turn them into glowing embers that peek out of their ordinariness.
As the old year ends and a new decade begins, as the parties flow and the celebrations continue, I will look for the hidden treasures, those hard-to-find precious stones that I know lay right under my feet but so often get overlooked. They are poking out all over, just waiting to be seen. May the light of love shine down through the winter darkness and make them glow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.