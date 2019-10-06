When the best of autumn shows up, I go out to meet it. Bright sunshine highlights the creeping blush on leaves and dramatic changing skies stream by on parade. I let myself be led into this seasonal dance of nature and take on the rhythm I see around me.
This year like most, we take a road trip to Pokagon State Park, exactly one hour away from our house. There, we know we’ll get a front row seat to nature’s display. Now that the parks have pet-friendly lodging, we can stay overnight and bring Stella, the dog, along for the ride. We pack our bags with hiking shoes and jackets in case of rain, fill a crate with bread, granola, coffee, chocolate bars and a cooler with cheese and grilling fare. And we’re off.
The cabins at Pokagon have recently been renovated and they are quite nice. When we find ours, Stella immediately grabs her stuffed raccoon and makes herself at home, but not for long. It’s time to take our first hike through the woods.
As we walk briskly, we soak in the forest landscape. The sky clouds over and a light mist hovers above us, bringing out the colors of fallen leaves. Squirrels are busy and birds are happy. We slowly let go of our daily worries as we follow the up and down lay of the land.
Around us, the air is filled with the quiet murmurs of nature: leaves rustling in the breeze, the scamper of a chipmunk, the crack of an acorn beneath our feet, the chirps and drums of a woodpecker above us, the tiny shriek of a vole or mouse below us.
Our hike takes us from the lake to the woods to the prairie, where we choose a spot for a picnic. Here, all around us, dying grasses sway as grasshoppers jump and butterflies swoop in their last dance. We eat a simple meal, with nature as our backdrop. We sit awhile longer, relaxed and easy.
Then, it’s time for the hike back to the cabin, following the bike trail. Our pace slows down. For Stella, there is so much to sniff. For us, there is so much to take in. The small details of a leaf, the difference in barks that identify trees, the red color poking out there, the yellow color pushing through here.
Around us, the air is shifting to dampness and the day is turning to dusk. As we reach the cabin, the light is fading and we’re glad for a place to put up our feet.
Tomorrow, the sun will poke through the window and get us up. We’ll hear, then see a sand crane couple strutting on the lawn, and we’ll take one more hike down to the kettle lake and through the woods before leaving the park behind. Autumn is here now. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.
La Bonne Vie’s Rachel Shenk has been an artisan baker for 30 years. Born and raised in Belgium, she has lived in Goshen since 1973. She has been writing about food, traveling and the good life for about 10 years. You can connect with her on her Facebook page, La Bonne Vie, or at her cheese shop in Goshen, The Wedge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.