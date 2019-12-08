The last couple of evenings, we have been fortunate. When we arrive at the park for our daily walk, the sun is setting and its bright orange light angles toward the woods in just the right way. It looks as though the tops of the trees have regained their autumn glory. They once again bask in fiery red. As we carefully step onto the boardwalk, the scene all around us is magical.
Tall, tall tree trunks reach to the sky and hold up their glowing branches. An orange light filters through the woods. A muskrat below stops and looks. The sky, meanwhile, fills with a rosy pink and streaks of turquoise and yellow flash by. It only lasts a moment. By the time we reach the end of the boardwalk, the light is receding and the sun makes its descent behind the horizon.
As the holiday busyness takes over, I need these moments of awe when I quiet my mind and soak in the beauty around me. That’s why I also decorate my dining room table with candles. Christmas trees, an owl, pillars or tapers, they stand alone or in clusters. In the morning, when the sun has yet to break through the clouds, the light of candles fills the void. As I sip my coffee, I watch the flames, tangible reminders of hope. Their light spreads out, evening the rough edges of darkness.
Growing up, we always had an advent wreath with four candles to observe the Christian meaning of the season. These days, I am mostly removed from organized religion but these candles remind me to be intentional at this time of year and search for the light, the hope, the joy and the peace that is in our world. Sometimes I find it in the darkest corner and add my light to it.
On the first Sunday in Advent, my family gathered around a candle-lit table and shared a “goûter,” a late afternoon light meal. I brought cranberry nut bread, spice cookies, cheese and marzipan potatoes as gifts to the gathering. As I poured hot tea and and we shared the food, laughter and light filled my mother’s small dining area. Heedless of the approaching dark, our small gathering shone bright.
During these months of darkness, I’ll take any light show I can find. Today we soaked it in at the park. Next week, we’ll visit the Wellfield Gardens Winter Wonderland Holiday lights. And it’s up to me to pass it on and share it where there is no light.
MARZIPAN POTATOES
2 c. ground almonds
2 c. confectioners sugar
1 egg white
1 t. almond extract
Dark cocoa powder for dusting
Mix the almonds and confectioners sugar. Add the egg white and almond extract. Work the mixture with hands until it becomes a smooth dough. Shape into small balls. Drop in cocoa to cover. Keeps refrigerated for three to four days.
La Bonne Vie’s Rachel Shenk has been an artisan baker for 30 years. Born and raised in Belgium, she has lived in Goshen since 1973. She has been writing about food, traveling and the good life for about 10 years. You can connect with her on her Facebook page, La Bonne Vie, or at her cheese shop in Goshen, The Wedge.
