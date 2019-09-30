The leaves rustle as a cool wind blows across the yard. Edged with a tinge of color, they are starting their slow curl before they turn and then fall. The clouds above create the drama and the leaves will follow suit.
Here in northwestern Indiana, autumn is a favorite season. Nature seems to practice all year for this final show and when it unfolds, it rarely disappoints.
These mornings, after the dog and I walk and get a good sniff of air, my body is ready more than ever for that first cup of coffee. I can almost smell it before it brews, and it pulls me out of bed in the morning.
I grew up with the smell of coffee in my nose. My mother and father were both drinkers, and I soon learned to love the morning ritual of coffee making.
First, my mother would fill the teapot with water and put it to boil on the stove. Then, she poured the beans into our old grinder, and I often turned the crank until they were all ground up. Then, my mother would measure the exact amount of ground coffee into the built in coffee pot filter, pour the boiling water to the specific line and wait. While the coffee was brewing, she would put a match to the tea light in the candle warmer. As soon as the coffee finished dripping through, she would set the coffee pot on the warmer. Breakfast was now ready.
On those damp, dreary fall mornings in Belgium, there was nothing more welcome than the smell of that fresh coffee and the small glow of that tea light. Along with warm bread and homemade butter from the baker and farmer down the road and delicious red currant jam, in my mind there was no better breakfast. Of course, I was too young to imbibe. But every now and then, my mother would indulge me by pouring in a few drops of that dark-brown liquid into my glass of milk. Though barely a smidgen, for me, it changed everything.
Once in the United States, we often spent time at my maternal grandma and grandpa’s house. Along with the big farm breakfasts Grandma Velma would serve us, there would also be coffee. I soon discovered that I came from a long line of coffee drinkers.
Ultimately, I started drinking coffee in college. I would go to the cafeteria in the morning, sit and have a long breakfast with a constantly changing parade of friends and an ever-full cup of coffee. And late nights, you could often find me in friendly discussions with fellow students at Eyer’s or Azar’s, Goshen’s open 24-hours establishments. There was nothing quite like a country song on the jukebox and a cheap cup of coffee.
These days, though my coffee drinking has diminished, I still enjoy a good cup at Embassy Coffee or The Electric Brew. When I travel, I look for the best coffee in town. And I definitely still need that first mug every morning at home to get me going. In my mind, autumn and coffee go well together. I think you coffee drinkers out there know exactly what I mean.
