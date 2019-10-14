When I get up these fall mornings, the sky has yet to awaken. The crack of the open window lets in the outside freshness and I’d rather stay in the warmth of my bed. But duty calls: the dog needs its walk.
Lights go on and the morning ritual starts. I add an extra jacket and gloves. Stella stretches and yawns. As we leave the brightness of the house, the sun still waits to show its face and the air holds on to its overnight chill.
When we return, it’s time for breakfast on our front porch. As the light starts to stretch across the sky, the morning coffee seeps into my brain. I slowly awake. What are the plans for the day? What work beckons?
Cooking soup is on my schedule for today. When the weather cools down, I often make a large pot of soup early in the week that lasts until the weekend.
I look over the contents of the fridge and remember a soup that Anna brought to the bakery. With the ingredients I have on hand, I’ll make a new version of it. And it’s a perfect fall soup, light yet flavorful.
In my small kitchen, I gather vegetables on the butcher block. I chop and roast. I chop some more and sauté. I take in the delicate coloring of leeks, the richness of sweet potatoes, the earthy Brussels sprouts. Steam starts to rise from the soup pot and along with it, enticing smells.
Outside my window, leaves drop by in their spiral fall and one last cricket is sounding the end of summer alarm. As autumn slowly lays its sleeping spell on the landscape, I start to turn inward. What do I need to put to sleep for the coming winter? Flannel sheets replace summer’s light cotton ones. Sandals and tank tops are laid to rest in favor of sweaters and boots. I let go of the weight of unfinished summer projects. It’s time to batten down the hatches and focus on inside work.
After the bustle and sometimes frenzy of those long daylight hours, I slow down and find a new reverence for time, time to sit and read, and knit and watch the fire in the stove.
The soup is ready. It’s lunchtime. Flavors of fall rise from our soup bowls and, along with a nice hunk of sourdough bread, it’s the perfect pairing as fall settles in. I hope you find ways to welcome the season.
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND CAULIFLOWER SOUP
½ lb. Brussels sprouts, quartered
3 large florets cauliflower, separated into bite-sized pieces
2 T. olive oil
2 leeks, washed and sliced
2 medium carrots, washed and diced
3 celery ribs, sliced
½ small onion, diced
2 beer brats, thinly sliced
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
5 c. vegetable stock
1 t. dried oregano
¼ t. red pepper flakes
salt and pepper to taste
Turn oven on to 425 degrees. On a parchment-lined pan, mix Brussels sprouts and cauliflower with 1 T. olive oil. Roast, stirring once or twice, for 20-25 minutes, until vegetables get a little brown on the edges. Remove from oven.
Meanwhile, in a large stockpot, mix the remainder of the oil with the onions, leeks, carrots and celery. Sauté on medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes, until onions are translucent. Add brats and sauté until the meat is no longer red.
Stir in the sweet potato, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. Add the stock and spices. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are soft. Serves 6 to 8.
