Our nation has just remembered the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 atrocities. To many it probably seems like just yesterday and to others long, long ago. The memories are even more acute since our president recently recalled all of our troops and personnel from Afghanistan, effectively closing that chapter of America’s history.
Do you remember exactly what you were doing that September morning when you first heard of those vicious attacks? I was at my dentist getting a routine check-up and cleaning. When I arrived home, I sat dumbfounded and aghast in front of the TV watching the newscasts the rest of the day. I accomplished nothing constructive except praying for God’s mercy, grace, comfort, provision and help for all concerned!
Despite everything, I still had to preach the following Sunday. Life had to go on. I really needed God’s direction for a timely message to share. God led me to Luke 13:1-5 and how Jesus responded to two tragic national events in Israel.
The text tells us “There were present at that season some who told him (Jesus) about the Galileans (Jews) whose blood Pilate (Roman governor) had mingled with their sacrifices” (vs. 1).
Pilate had a habit of aggravating the Jews and even had the audacity to have some rebelling zealots murdered right in their temple while offering sacrifices to Jehovah. This despicable act further inflamed the Jewish hatred of Rome and ultimately led to their final rebellion and the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.
As the people looked to Christ for his response, I am sure they were quite taken aback as he replied, “Do you suppose that these Galileans were worse sinners than all other Galileans, because they suffered these things? I tell you, NO; BUT unless YOU repent YOU will ALL likewise perish” (vv. 2-3). Shockingly they received a call to national repentance from sin with seemingly no regret or sympathy from him.
Furthermore Jesus continued, “Or those eighteen on whom the tower in Siloam fell and killed them, do you think they were worse sinners than all other men who dwelt in Jerusalem? I tell you, NO; BUT unless YOU repent YOU will ALL likewise perish” (vv. 4-5).
The fall of Siloam’s tower on 18 people may seem like “small potatoes” compared to the 2,753 killed in the Twin Towers with its 15 million square feet of office space, but it was still a national tragedy.
Jesus chose not to explain why he could allow this to happen or why it happened. He did not entertain the topic of the guilt or the innocence of the victims. He rather issues a warning for ALL to repent of their sins in light of their coming day of eternal reckoning.
Does that seem hard and callous to you in the face of such unjust treatment and sudden disaster? Be assured that the Savior is very sensitive to our suffering, pain and sorrow (2 Corinthians 1:3-4; Hebrews 4:15-16).
Despite the tragic murders and attacks on our nation, many saw 9/11 as a loud call from God to national repentance. We have offered many remembrances and moments of silence for those 2,900-plus who lost their lives on 9/11/01. This is a list that takes four hours read aloud every 9/11. We have sung countless renditions of “God Bless America” as well. However, in light of Christ’s exhortation, have we indeed repented of our sins and sought God for personal forgiveness and eternal salvation as well as for national revival and guidance?
To repent reminds some of street preachers and sounds archaic. “Repent” literally means “to change one’s mind, to turn an about face 180 degrees.”
Who needs to repent? Acts 17:30 says that God commands “all men everywhere to repent.” Why? Because “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23) and “the wages of sin is death” or eternal separation from God in hell (Romans 6:23). As Jesus said, “Unless you repent, you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3, 5) or suffer a ruined, wasted life for eternity.
Thus, we all need to experience true godly sorrow and turn away from our sins and our independence from God and put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone to be forgiven, saved, redeemed, declared righteous and have eternal life in heaven.
God’s love made this all possible as Christ, eternal God in human flesh and blood paid the full and complete price and penalty for our sins on Calvary’s Cross (John 3:16; Romans 5:8). Thus a changed mind in repentance leads to salvation, which leads to changed lives, attitudes and behaviors as we produce “fruits worthy of repentance” (Matthew 3:8). This is called revival.
It is amazing what God can do in a person’s life or in a nation when there is a correct response to tragedy. After 9/11 we caught a glimpse of that as church attendances rose immediately and many seemed to get serious about the Lord. However as the shock wore off, we could sadly begin to see a return to “normalcy.”
What will it take for you or America as a whole to sincerely repent and take God seriously? The Bible predicts that after Jesus’ coming for his own at the Rapture, much worse things than 9/11 will occur during the seven-year tribulation (Revelation 6-18).
As you remember 9/11, will you also remember Jesus’ words in the face of national tragedy, “Unless YOU repent, YOU will ALL likewise perish.” Remember that’s from the One who loves you so much that he died for you (Ephesians 5:2).
