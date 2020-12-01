At an Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation meeting in February, Jeff Dukes, the director of the Purdue Climate Research Center, spoke about some of the things to expect as our climate changes and how to mitigate some of that change.
Dukes shared that our region will likely experience more rainfall, but more of that rainfall will occur in the winter than in summer. Our summers are expected to be warmer and drier. When we do get rain, it is likely to be in heavier doses than we are accustomed to. None of these predictions are welcomed by local crop growers.
One of the ways to mitigate the fluctuation of the water in a tiled field could be to add a drainage control structure. Imagine a concrete box placed between the tile outlet and the field tile system. Inside the box, planks can be placed or removed to control the depth of the water in the field.
During the summer, if rainfall is lacking, planks could be added so that water could be stored in the field, rather than running off site into the ditch. If there are excessive rains, a plank or two could be removed to allow for drainage. This is similar to how rice growers manage water levels in their fields.
If you are considering tiling, or doing an upgrade to a tiled field, it might be worth considering. It would give you another option to manage water in your field.
For more information, visit https://transformingdrainage.org/
