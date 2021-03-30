Most come in plastic, brass, nylon or stainless steel or combinations thereof. They often include screens to filter unwanted objects that might clog the flow of fluids. Often the color of these objects may help identify the characteristics of this important part of farm life. I am writing, of course, about the nozzles on your sprayer.
Nozzles are one of the least expensive parts on a farm, yet they can have a huge impact on your bottom line. Select the wrong nozzle, operate at too high of pressure, or fail to replace it when worn, and the results can be devastating. Poor weed or insect control are not the only possible bad outcomes. A fine mist with a stronger-than-hoped-for wind can move tiny droplets off target and ruin a neighboring crop or someone’s garden.
Many pesticide labels now state the type of nozzles that should be used. For instance, the label may designate low-drift, flat-fan nozzles when operating at 5 mph at a maximum pressure of 50 psi.
It is not usual for a manufacturer to have several types of nozzles to meet that criteria, and each of those nozzles may have their own specifications, with their own set up advantages and disadvantages.
In fact, due to the volatility of some herbicides like 2,4-D and dicamba, the type of nozzles are not only a suggestion, it may be a label requirement, which means it is a legal requirement to use those listed nozzles.
With all the nozzle types out there, the manufacturers have built apps for smartphones to help sort out the large alternatives for nozzles. Like any app made for a phone, some are easy to use, others are not well-designed.
Nozzles do wear out. If nozzle output varies 10% from its ratings, it’s time to replace that nozzle. Most manufacturers recommend checking nozzles prior to the start of each spray season, and after 10,000 acres. There is a common belief that stainless steel nozzles do not wear as fast as some plastic or nylon nozzles. That is not the case. In fact, stainless is generally thought of as just fair to average for wear. Ceramic nozzles are considered the higher standard for abrasion and corrosion resistance, and providing resistance to abrasion and high pressure.
The bottom line, the best nozzle is the one that applies what you want, at the rate and location you want it applied. Paying attention to this little piece of equipment can pay dividends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.