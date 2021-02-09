As I write this column, the temperature is 6 degrees, and the prospect of temperatures above freezing is at least a week away. There has been concern from farmers and homeowners alike about what these temperatures will do to our crops, trees, and insect populations in 2021.
First, let’s remember the winter of 2019, when the legendary polar vortex swooped down from the arctic north and set a lot of new cold temperature records. At that time, there was little or no snowfall covering our fields and lawns, and still, the wheat, alfalfa and lawns survived the cold.
Fortunately, those plants are very resistant to cold temperatures during the months of December, January and February, especially when there is snow cover.
Which brings us back to 2021. While local air temperatures are fluctuating between 0 and 20 this week, the snow cover over Elkhart County will moderate the temperature of the soil. Early this morning, when the air temperature was 1 degree, I placed a thermometer under the snow. An hour later, the air temperature was 3 degrees, but the temperature at ground level was a comfortable 32 degrees. Snow is an amazingly efficient blanket on our soils.
My prediction, as things stand now, is that wheat, and turf that went into the winter healthy will remain healthy for the most part. If some wheat or a lawn was planted too late in the fall, and was not prepared for winter, that could be a different story. Insects, my experience is telling me, are doing just fine.
Probably the biggest concern in the plant world is our trees. As I wrote last fall, trees should be well hydrated going into winter. With the unusual dry weather, we experienced since August, I suspect many trees and shrubs went into winter dehydrated. When winter is cold and windy, the trees tend to dry out even further, and we lose small limbs and branches. That type of cold injury typically does not express itself until conditions warm in late spring and summer.
There are still a few weeks of winter left. My largest concern over potential low temperatures would be a warm spell in the 40s, allowing the snow to melt off, followed by a rapid 40-50 degree drop into the sub zeros. That quick of a drop can shock plants, especially trees. In those circumstances, we often see death of fruit buds on some fruit trees because they are not prepared for the cold. Once temperatures hit -10 degrees, we typically lose 10% of the fruit crop for every degree below -10.
