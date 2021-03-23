In the world of weed control, the buzz phrase for several years has been “Site of Action.” Every herbicide on the market has a particular part of a plant it attacks. If we repeatedly attack the plant with the same herbicide, or with a herbicide that attacks in a similar way, eventually, the plant will adapt and become resistant to that family of herbicides.
With few new chemistries coming down the pipeline, the herbicide manufacturers have looked for ways to combine existing products to hit multiple sites of action. The result has been at least 140 different premixes of herbicides with different tradenames, so many, in fact, it has become difficult to keep track of their respective modes of action.
Take Action is a group of agricultural companies and organizations that have banded together to help sort this out. A few years ago, at our winter pesticide trainings, I passed out a publication by Take Action, which has been updated here: https://bit.ly/31czTvD. Still, it is quite a long document, so Take Action has also created a tool on the web which is much easier to use: iwilltakeaction.com/weeds/site-of-action. You can sort by trade name, active ingredient, or by mode of action.
I suspect most growers have selected their burn down and preemergence products for this spring. For later in the season, when weed breakouts are noticeable, a good place to go is the Ohio, Indiana and Illinois Weed Control Guide, found on the web at https://bit.ly/3lPGaat. Be sure to select combinations of products that have different modes of action than you used for burndown and preemergence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.