You might recall that in fall of 2019, Elkhart and LaGrange counties, as well as seven counties in southwestern Michigan, were faced with an outbreak of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). This is a virus disease with a complicated life cycle involving several species of mosquitoes, birds, woody swampy areas, and sunny cattail-type swampy areas.
Local health officials have been monitoring mosquito populations and the bad news is, the type of mosquitoes capable of transmitting EEE is large and increasing. The good news is, none of the mosquitoes captured as of Aug. 3 had the virus in their system.
What should you do? If you live in the parts of the affected counties where spraying was considered in 2019, consider that you might be under a threat again in 2020. People should be wearing long sleeves, long pants, hats and repellents to reduce mosquito exposure in mosquito-infested areas. About one-third of humans who contract the disease die.
If you own horses, donkeys, or other members of the equine family, get them vaccinated. The vaccine is good for only one year, so it is time to call your veterinarian again. The disease kills 90% of equine it infects. I know families who lost multiple horses last year.
If human cases break out again in 2020, there will be calls to spray for mosquitoes again. For those with organic farms and bee hives in the area, I urge you to register those locations on BeeCheck.org and DriftWatch.org. These websites are communication tools to help applicators communicate with crop producers and beekeepers before applicators begin their work.
Horses react very quickly to EEE infections. EEE attacks the central nervous system of its host. The disease appears within five days after mosquitoes transmit the virus to the horse. Affected horses often die within three days. Signs of EEE in horses include fever; a sleepy appearance; some muscle twitches of the head, neck, shoulder and flank; and a weak, staggering gait. Affected animals are soon down, unable to stand. There is no effective treatment once symptoms begin.
If cases show up in the horse population, it is typically a matter of 10-14 days before human cases begin to appear. Contact a veterinarian if your horse gets sick. There is money available to pay for EEE testing on dead animals and we will need the data to know if EEE is spreading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.