You cannot drive around the county this week without seeing one of the beauties of spring, flowering pear trees.
Chances are, you or a neighbor have a Bradford pear in your lawn. They have been a staple in the landscape for decades. People like their pretty white flowers early in the spring, glossy foliage in the summer and their scarlet fall-colored leaves. They grow under a wide variety of conditions and tolerate city conditions well. Add to that the trees are relatively disease and insect free and you have what might be considered the perfect tree for the landscape, right?
Turns out, beauty is only skin deep. One of the biggest issues with the Bradford cultivar of the Callery pear is the way the branches grow upright, with narrow branch angles that are weak and brittle. Because of this architecture, Bradford’s have developed a reputation of being a tree that frequently breaks or splits away at the trunk or major limbs.
Plant breeders set to work to improve the pear varieties, creating new ornamental pear cultivars such as Aristocrat, Redspire and Whitehouse, all of which have improved limb structure. Problem solved, right?
Unfortunately, no. You see, another advantage that the Bradford pear had that many of us did not appreciate until recently is that they were self-sterile. In other words, they could not pollinate themselves, and therefore, the fruit they produced did not produce little baby trees.
Enter the new cultivars and the situation has changed. There is just enough genetic variation between the Bradford and these new cultivars of Callery pear that they can pollinate each other. The result: thousands of new wild, volunteer pear trees popping up where pear trees have never been planted. Birds, it seems, love these little fruits and are depositing seeds everywhere they poop. This time of the year, the visual effect is very pronounced because the white flowers are everywhere.
Homeowners typically do not see this happening in their lawn, and some even doubt it occurs. That’s because the seedling trees rarely survive in lawns and groomed areas like your backyard. The effect is more pronounced in uncultivated or areas that are not mowed, such as fence rows, the edges of woodlands, retention ponds and along highways. If you have driven along the U.S. 20 Bypass this week, particularly at the C.R. 17 interchange, you have seen what the future looks like for uncultivated areas.
What can you do as the owner of ornamental pear trees? Consider removing the pear trees. Callery pears typically do not last long in the landscape, frequently breaking up in high winds and storms. When you have a damaged pear tree, you might consider tree removal, especially for trees that are already in decline or are young enough to easily remove and replace with more appropriate species.
Do not just cut them down. They will send up dozens of shoots from the roots, so killing the stump is critically important. More about stump treatments can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y4s2w867
If you want to plant a tree, consider a non-invasive native tree, or at least plants that are not considered invasive. I frequently tell people that slower growing trees are sturdier and usually less messy in the lawn. For ideas, go to https://www.extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/ID/ID-464-W.pdf
There is a fruit inhibitor hormone (e.g. ethephon, Florel Fruit Inhibitor) one can spray to reduce fruit set. Note that timing and thorough coverage is critical. The spray must be applied when plants are in early stage of full bloom, before fruit sets. Typically, ornamental pear is in bloom for 10 to 14 days. It will be difficult to provide thorough coverage on larger specimens.
Callery pear is not the only escapee from local landscapes that is causing issues. Burning bush, honeysuckle, some of the bittersweets and loosestrifes and several ornamental grasses are showing up in unmanaged area such as woodlands, fence rows and railroad right of ways. Before you plant, be sure to check to see if the plants you are considering have invasive potential. For a look at some of the worst offenders, check out https://tinyurl.com/4b3j9crh.
