There has been some recent research from Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota showing yield reductions where heavy applications of potash (potassium) are made in corn or soybeans.
The corn studies showed losses where rates were applied at 200 pounds/acre in the spring, while the soybean losses appeared to be spring application at or shortly after planting.
As Jim Camberato and Shaun Casteel, Purdue Extension agronomists, point out, there is not a full understanding why this is happening. However, they have some guidance that may help to avoid potential negative effects of potash applications.
First of all, do not apply potash on soils that do not need it. That seems to be common sense, yet we often see potash soil tests in fields well above the needs of the crop. On soils that have a low cation exchange capacity (5 or below), any test higher than 130 parts per million is high enough for crop needs. That’s the equivalent of 260 pounds of K per acre. Many of our sands in the Elkhart County area are at or close to this level.
Do not even try to build up a sandy soil for its potassium test. The potassium will simply leach out. The lower the cation exchange capacity, the more the leaching. That’s not good for your pocketbook or the environment.
If your soils are a 5 or above in cation exchange capacity, and more than 170 ppm (340 pounds per acre) of K, again, your field has enough K to meet crop needs, and you should consider reducing or eliminating K applications to reduce injury.
These concepts are a bit different from fertilizer recommendations over the past 20 years. The Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations, from Purdue, Ohio State and Michigan State, now reflect the idea that there is little to no value to maintain potassium levels above the crop agronomic needs. You can see those recommendations at https://bit.ly/3pGIgtd
