Arguably, one of the biggest changes to the rural landscape and family life in the U.S. occurred when electricity was extended through the countryside. The first feasibility studies were conducted in 1923 in Minnesota, where they reached the conclusion that rural electrification was feasible and profitable.
Despite the positive spin on electrification, things moved slowly. The Great Depression had a devastating effect on the rural economy, and slowed electrification to a crawl. As part of an economic stimulus package, the federal government passed the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, which provided loans to organizations called Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives to spur the growth of electric power.
Many of our surrounding counties have very active REMC organizations to this day. Elkhart and St. Joseph county were populated enough that power companies were relatively fast at extending power, and no REMCs formed in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
In the 1930s, predictions of how rural life would change focused on the farm. Innovations such as lights in the barn, and pumps and motors to take over tedious manual tasks, promised more productivity. However, the first noticeable, and perhaps most celebrated, changes to rural life came about in the homes. Lights in the evening, running water and the ability to cook over a non-smoking, even temperature stove were the innovations of dreams. In 1940, of the 3,180 farms in Elkhart County, 2,300 had electricity, 1,600 had running water and 2,150 had a telephone.
What the predictions did not take into account was that some of the side benefits the rural electrification had. Students were able to study in the evening, rather than during daylight. Healthcare improved as running water from wells was substituted for creek or pond water, and as rural doctor’s offices received power. Jobs were created to maintain the new motors, pumps and appliances. Businesses were able to keep their doors open longer.
Today, it is hard to imagine rural life without electricity.
Just as electric power changed the rural landscape, broadband internet promises some spectacular changes.
For example, I know people can shut off or turn on irrigation systems with a touch of the button from their couch. Still, about 55% of our rural population does not have access to broadband internet access. Fortunately, leadership in the community is taking broadband access seriously, and maybe in a few years, we will not remember a time without it.
