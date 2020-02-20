Whether you are a farmer or a gardener, you have no doubt heard there are benefits to rotating crops. The concept is that by planting a different crop in a field or spot in the garden, you will not have a buildup of diseases or insects or auto-toxicity that can reduce the production in upcoming years.
To give you an idea how persistent some disease and insect issues can be, professional potato growers will plant potatoes in a field one year, and may wait seven to 10 years before they grow in that field again.
The most likely crop planted continuously in Elkhart County is corn. The research suggests there is a yield reduction of 10% to 30% when corn is planted back to back. Part of the yield drag is caused by the heavy residue, which keeps the soils cooler and immobilizes some of the nitrogen. There is a documented increase in disease and insect issues as well. Much of our continuous corn is planted near the barn, because the plan is to use the corn for silage, and it is cumbersome to haul silage long distances.
If you must plant continuous corn, look for varieties that are tolerant of cooler soil conditions and residue. It also helps to have resistance to diseases, and seed treatment for some of the common springtime soil pests like seed maggots and wireworms. Corn rootworm and European corn borer management should also be a part of the plan, either through rescue treatments or transgenic crops. Do not forget to throw in an additional 30 to 50 pounds of nitrogen, and consider using starter fertilizer if your soils are testing medium or below for either phosphorus or potash.
As far as rotation in a vegetable garden is concerned, it is a good idea, but the actual results may not be as good as you hope. The smaller the garden, or the more aggressive the tillage that is used, the higher the chance the disease or insects issues you are attempting to avoid are still going to find the crop. Planting resistant or tolerant varieties is probably a better strategy in small spaces.
