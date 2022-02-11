The story is told of a wealthy man who was very enthusiastic about his lovely young bride but sometimes wondered whether she might have just married him for his money, so one day he asked her, “If I lost all my money, would you still love me?”
She replied, “Of course I would still love you! Don’t be silly! But I would miss you.”
It sounds like she needed a serious love check-up.
As we draw nigh to Valentine’s Day next Monday and our thoughts are directed toward love, romance, cards, dinners, flowers and chocolates, it might also be good to assess the depth and quality of our love for those close to us.
A great love inventory and check-up is found in 1 Corinthians 13, often called the “Love Chapter” of the Bible. Here in verses 4-8 we discover the qualities of “agape” love or that which sacrifices itself to seek the other’s highest good, giving of itself 100% regardless of the response. This is in stark contrast to the “eros” love of romance, sensuality and pleasure associated with Cupid and our entertainment world.
Are you ready for your love check-up? Do you have a love that:
SUFFERS LONG and responds patiently without retaliation, resentment and anger?
IS KIND, gracious and considerate, not rough, harsh and abusive toward others?
DOES NOT ENVY with jealousy, stewing over another’s gains, victories or positions?
DOES NOT PARADE ITSELF proudly, bragging and vaunting your own rightness, goodness, intelligence and power over others?
IS NOT PUFFED UP with arrogant, conceited, inflated attitudes of yourself?
DOES NOT BEHAVE RUDELY, indecently, shamefully and senselessly toward others?
DOES NOT SEEK YOUR OWN interests, opinions, gains or feelings exclusively without first considering the welfare of others?
IS NOT PROVOKED easily becoming moody, resentful, irritable and angry?
THINKS NO EVIL, not constantly keeping records of wrongs done against yourself with no desire to forgive and forget?
DOES NOT REJOICE IN INIQUITY, applauding the downfalls, sins, failures and losses of others?
REJOICES IN THE TRUTH or the joys, gains and successes of others even when you are not so blessed?
BEARS ALL THINGS (actually COVERS) confidentially, protecting others like a roof from the storms of criticism, scorn and misunderstanding?
BELIEVES ALL THINGS, thinking the best of others with trust not suspicion?
HOPES ALL THINGS, being positive and optimistic even when nothing is going right?
ENDURES ALL THINGS without giving up or quitting on others?
NEVER FAILS even when you feel like you’ve had enough and your situation seems hopeless?
That is one rigorous love check-up. Who can really truly love like this? This is the “agape” love that God the Father had for us in giving up his one and only Son, Jesus Christ on the cross so that we might not perish eternally in hell BUT rather have everlasting life with Him in heaven (John 3:16).
This is the “agape” love that Jesus Christ had for us in voluntarily, willingly, obediently sacrificing his life to totally pay our sin debt to God (Ephesians 5:2). To quote F.B. Meyer, “Jesus sits for his portrait in these verses and every clause is true of Him. Substitute His name for ‘love’ and see whether it’s not an exact likeness.”
This is a love that we can never, ever muster up on our own. However, when we humbly and repentantly come to Jesus seeking His forgiveness and salvation and are born again or “from above” (John 3:3), the Holy Spirit now indwells us to give us a new godly capacity to love others (Galatians 5:22-23).
Jesus proclaimed, “A new commandment I give to you, that you (put YOUR name in) love one another (who do YOU have trouble loving right now?) as I have loved you … By this shall all men know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another” (John 13:34-35).
For those who are married, husbands are commanded to love their wives “JUST AS Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her” (Ephesians 5:25). This is a love that freely gives and sacrifices for others rather than seeking to receive just for itself. Such love is not natural.
Just think of the harsh, inhumane, cruel and barbaric treatment Jesus endured for you to get to heaven. He died for you whether you repent and trust him as Savior or not (2 Corinthians 5:14; 1 Timothy 4:10). How could you resist such love and grace? Run to him today (2 Corinthians 6:2) and be saved (John 14:6). Then and only then will you have the ability to love as 1 Corinthians 13 describes. God bless you today and every day.
