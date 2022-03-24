As you read the Gospels, it is very clear that Jesus Christ was shockingly radical and revolutionary compared to the status quo of his world. As eternal God in human flesh and blood, he had heavenly authority which stopped people in their tracks (Matthew 7:28-29).
Listen to what Christ said in Matthew 5:20, “For I tell you, unless your righteousness (moral rightness, goodness, virtue) exceeds (goes beyond) that of the Scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” These were the “holiest” men around! If they don’t measure up, it’s certain we are all “up the creek without a paddle.”
Just who were these guys anyway? The Scribes meticulously copied the Old Testament making sure it was absolutely correct. This was a noble task, but they also added hundreds and hundreds of their own rules and regulations to God’s law which became in their minds equal to God’s original revelation.
For example, they created many applications of how God wanted men to “remember the Sabbath day (our Saturday) to keep it holy” (Exodus 20:8-11)) and what exactly constituted the work they were to avoid doing. Such rules as not writing two permanent letters, a lady not being able to wear a brooch in her hair, carrying no more food than the weight of a dried fig, only putting a bandage with no ointment on a wound, etc.
The Pharisees (“separated ones”) were rightly committed to strict adherence to God’s law but eventually majored on the oral traditions of the Scribes. As the religious “police force” of Israel, their mission was to make sure everyone else was doing the same. As you may well imagine, Jesus who came to fulfill God’s Old Testament law to the nth degree (Matthew 5:17-18) constantly clashed with these men until they ultimately in God’s plan had him crucified.
What was Jesus’ evaluation of the righteousness of the Scribes and Pharisees? They majored on:
1) Externals over the internals of the heart (Matthew 23:25-28),
2) Rituals over a personal relationship with God (Mark 7:6),
3) Minor, trivial issues over major ones such as true faith, justice, mercy (Matthew 23:23),
4) Pride over humility (Matthew 23:5-7),
5) Duty over love, gratitude to God (Mark 3:1-5),
6) Bondage to laws over God’s liberty (Matthew 23:3-6) and
7) Addition to God’s Word over obedience to it (Mark 7:7-8).
In a scathing sermon in Matthew 23, Christ pronounces eight woes (not blessings) upon these leaders, calling them “hypocrites” eight times as well as “blind guides” (vs. 16), “white-washed tombs” (vs. 22) and “serpents” (vs. 33). Wow! You really, really get the idea that Jesus had no time whatsoever for their brand of self-righteousness which he said kept people out of heaven rather than helping them get there (vs. 13).
It seems to me that there are still Scribes and Pharisees in the 21st century. They are found in every religion, denomination, sect, church and even outside of the church. Heaven forbid that I ever become one. Jesus’ warning applies to us all as well as those first century Jews.
So how can our righteousness exceed theirs when we have all sinned and fallen short of God’s standard of perfect moral goodness (Romans 3:23)? How can we, when according to God breaking just one of his laws means we have broken them all (James 2:10)?
It appears that somehow, someway we must become as righteous and perfect as God is to get to heaven. Yikes! That’s as impossible as it is for me to participate in the Winter Olympics unless they have cross country snow shoveling.
I have great news. It is possible. We are told in 2 Corinthians 5:21 that God the Father made Jesus who was absolutely perfect and sinless to be treated the worst of sinners for us on the cross so that we might become righteous. When we admit our sinfulness and our total inability to be righteous in his sight, and put our complete trust in Jesus Christ alone, we are forgiven and justified (declared righteous) by the Judge of heaven (Romans 3:23-28; 5:1; 8:1-4). Even though we have no inherent righteousness whatsoever (Romans 3:10-12), God is willing to impute (put on our moral account) Christ’s perfect righteousness. God now sees us as he sees his Son. This is the solution to the dilemma of Matthew 5:20.
Amazingly a very strict former Pharisee, the Apostle Paul gives his testimony in Philippians 3:4-9. In essence he said that he was the most blameless, righteous Pharisee around and if anyone was good enough for heaven, he was. However, he was humbled by God and came to the point of counting all his goodness as one big loss, literally a pile of rubbish, exchanging it for the excellence of Christ. He now had the true righteousness which was through faith in Jesus.
Are you a good, righteous person? Is your righteousness good enough to get you to heaven? I encourage you to give up the battle for self righteousness and turn to Christ whose salvation turns sinners into true saints. Then since you have God’s true righteousness, humbly and obediently live out that position making a real difference in your world.
