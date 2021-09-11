We went to Indianapolis this past week to see an old friend that is struggling for his life at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center. He’s been in ICU for three weeks, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. His wife is a warrior and needed a break, so we took the day for a visit and lunch at a relaxing location.
EAGLE CREEK RESERVOIR
Eagle Creek Reservoir is northwest of downtown and is a popular spot for game fish, including walleye. The 1,350-acre reservoir is the centerpiece of the sixth largest municipal park in the United States, Eagle Creek Park. With boat power restrictions, the reservoir has become very popular for manually operated craft and sail boats.
The reservoir is also a frequent host to the U.S. Rowing National Championship.
On the west side of the reservoir and adjacent the Eagle Creek Airport, which I’ve flown into on a number of occasions, is an iconic waterfront restaurant and boatyard.
RICK’S CAFE BOATYARD
Navy veteran Rick Albrecht moved to Indianapolis in the 1970s and quickly became a well-known restaurateur. He owned several bars and restaurants, including one on Geist Reservoir on Indy’s east side.
In the meantime, he had his eye on a location on Eagle Creek Reservoir and started developing the concept that would eventually become Rick’s Café Boatyard. With assistance from a friend that was the park director, he sold his other restaurants and opened the Boatyard in 1994.
He met his wife there a year later, and they’ve operated the Boatyard together since then. Along the way, there have been many additions including several outside decks, a private outdoor terrace and an entertainment space.
Inside, the large dining space is laid out so nearly every seat has a water view. There are also private rooms and a large u-shaped bar.
EVOLVING MENU
Over the years, the menu has continued to change, but the one constant has always been the freshest seafood in Indianapolis. Rick’s seafood comes from selected sources around the world.
However, steaks and chops are locally sourced and are of the finest grade.
Notably the menu includes fresh blue point oysters. You can get them on the half-shell, au gratin with a Creole sauce or as a shooter. The latter is especially intriguing. It’s a single oyster in a chilled rocks glass that’s covered with cocktail sauce and a shot of Stolichnaya jalapeño vodka. I wanted to try one, but with a long drive ahead, thought better of it.
Another menu constant, which I’ve had on every visit, is the New England seafood chowder. It’s still as good as ever. Pieces of seafood are balanced with cubed potato pieces and a bacon-laced creamy base. So good!
The menu has 10 appetizers, including the excellent poached mussels and tempura-crusted calamari. I’ve had both in the past, and they are exceptional.
There’s always a soup of the day and four salads. The most popular salad appears to be the smoked salmon salad as several came out while there.
The menu includes pizzas, pastas, eight sandwiches, 10 steaks/chops — many with a seafood combo — and 12 seafood dishes. One is the colossal Alaskan red king crab legs. You get a pound and half for $100.
Of the eight sandwiches, the swordfish sandwich looked interesting, so I went for that. Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, and our friend went with the fried catfish sandwich but without the bun. All sandwiches come with their house-made chips, and those are wonderful.
The swordfish was delightful. It’s so easy to overcook swordfish, but this slab was done to perfection. The fish was topped with a unique avocado-shrimp relish, and the combo made for an excellent lunch.
The ladies enjoyed the catfish, as well. Crispy on the outside and tender in the middle. Served with tartar sauce and a crispy slaw, it was enough for two meals.
Rick’s Café Boatyard is a must when visiting Indy. The ambience is spectacular, but if you want a slip at the Boatyard, reserve a year in advance. They are always sold-out.
