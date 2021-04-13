Johnny J. Helmuth, 86, of Millersburg, died at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at his residence. He was born Dec. 7, 1934 in Arthur, Illinois, to Joseph and Katie (Beachy) Helmuth. On Aug. 21, 1958, in Topeka, he married Susie Anna Miller. She died Nov. 12, 2014. Surviving are four daughters, …