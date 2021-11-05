DR. WALLACE: My mom is concerned that I’m drinking energy drinks every day, but I’m a junior in high school taking advanced classes and playing on the varsity basketball team. Between my schoolwork and extracurricular responsibilities, I average only 4 to 5 hours of sleep each night. If I didn’t have at least one energy drink during the day, I wouldn’t be able to get everything done. I’ve tried to kick the habit before, but I was so exhausted without them that I couldn’t function. Most of the guys on my basketball team drink them too, so they can’t be that bad. In fact, they are sold in my school’s vending machine. So why is my mom making a fuss? — Desperately Seeking Energy, via email
DESPERATELY SEEKING ENERGY: Your mom is absolutely right to be worried that you are drinking energy drinks every day, but the more pressing concern is why you are drinking them. You stated that you only get 4 to 5 hours of sleep each night, which is dangerously low. Your body is so deeply deprived of the essential rest and recovery that it needs that it can no longer function without you constantly consuming large quantities of caffeine, sugar and artificial sweeteners. Point-blank, you are addicted.
I would like for you to read over what you wrote to me and ask yourself if it honestly sounds like you are in a healthy and sustainable situation. If your schedule is so time-consuming and overwhelming to the point that you cannot receive a full 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night and abstain from drinks that are destructive to your health, then you must make changes. Otherwise, you risk serious health consequences in the future such as developing heart disease, diabetes, adrenal fatigue, etc. You may think that your body will remain unaffected now because you are young, but every time you deprive yourself of sleep and consume an energy drink, you change the physiology of your body and mind for the worse. These negative changes will ultimately catch up to you and wreak havoc on your health.
Your choices today determine the quality of your tomorrows. Make the adjustments necessary to free up some time in your schedule so that you can take better care of yourself. Nothing is worth sacrificing your vitality and well-being.
EAT GRAPES FOR HEALTH
TEENS: A great way to maintain your brain health is to eat grapes. Grapes have over 1,600 natural plant compounds, which include antioxidants and polyphenols. These compounds provide a range of health benefits when you include them in your daily diet. A recent UCLA research study found that consuming 2 1/4 cups of grapes every day provides metabolic activity promoting brain health, staving off early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Most scientists agree that daily grape intake provides health benefits. Grapes are a natural source of antioxidants, with no fat and no cholesterol. And best of all, they are portable, hearty and easy to eat and store.
