Nutritionist to speak about Vitamin D, antioxidants
LAGRANGE — A program titled “Vitamin D and Antioxidants” will be offered at the LaGrange County Council on Aging, 410 Central Ave.
The event, which will take place from 10:30 a.m.–noon Nov. 22, will teach attendees how introducing Vitamin D and antioxidants into diets can impact health and nutrient deficiencies.
Registered dietitian and nutritionist Sue Delagrange will present this free program. Reservations are recommended, but not required.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call 866-484-9560.
Blood donors of all blood types, races sought
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed, according to the American Red Cross. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who give blood or platelets throughout October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. See rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Goshen include: from noon to 5 p.m. today, Bethany Christian School, 2904 S. Main St.; from noon to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Goshen Blood Donation Center; from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Goshen Blood Donation Center; from 7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Goshen Blood Donation Center; from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Goshen Blood Donation Center; from noon to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Goshen Blood Donation Center; and from noon to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen Blood Donation Center.
Donations will also be held Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at North Webster Church of God, 302 N. Main St., North Webster, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St., Topeka.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
